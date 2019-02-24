Need to Give Rahul and Pant More Game Time Before World Cup: Kohli

Loading...
Kohli hinted that Rahul can still be a part of the World Cup squad.
"Anything's possible before the World Cup. We need to give Rahul and Pant some more playing time. Today he (Rahul) played a really good knock. Me and him had a really good partnership and I would have liked it to go on a bit longer. If we had reached 150, it could have been a winning total on this pitch," said Kohli.
"In the first innings, we were not up to the mark and played well only till the 15th over. But I am pleased with the bowling effort, Bumrah as we know can do wonders and Mayank bowled really well in the middle," added the Indian skipper.
Meanwhile, Australia captain Aaron Finch singled out Glenn Maxwell for special praise, saying, "I felt that the wicket got slower and lower as the game progressed. Glenn Maxwell played one hell of an innings. We were lucky to get some reverse (swing) and bowlers were doing well, Coulter-Nile is a wicket-taker as he has shown in the past few games," said Finch.
Nathan Coulter-Nile was named man-of-the-match for his figures of 3/26.
"We had worked our lengths early. Its always good to win a game, I can't remember the last time we won and I played. Hopefully we can now go onto win the series," said Coulter-Nile.
First Published: February 24, 2019, 11:07 PM IST