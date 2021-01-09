India vs Australia: New Covid Variant Confirmed in Brisbane; BCCI Goes into Tizzy-Report

India vs Australia (TEST)

The presence of new variant of Covid-19 in Brisbane has sent the BCCI into a tizzy. A confirmed case of a British variant of the Coronavirus has been found in the Australian city which plays host to the fourth and final Test match. Now, the Indian cricket body fears that they might be put into a week-long institutional quarantine that is in place on arrival in New Delhi. The govt has made the move in the aftermath of the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19 found in UK where anyone on arrival from the British Isles is placed in institutional seven-day quarantine.

As of now, there is no such restrictions on arrival in New Delhi from Australia but the BCCI fears situation might change in the wake of a global pandemic situation which has remained volatile.

Website Espn Cricinfo has accessed a mail send by the Indian cricket authorities to Cricket Australia last week where the BCCI has made it very clear that it fears the volatile global situation might play against them and delay their series against England.

Meanwhile India players Mohammad Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were racially abused by members of the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) crowd late on day three of the third Test on Saturday. Following the incident, the Indian team management quickly registered an official complaint with the local ground staff and subsequently with the ICC.

Meanwhile the ground officials are making the CCTV footage available to the ICC and thanks to the Covid-19 protocols in place, each and every spectator has been kept track of by Cricket Australia. Exactly 10,075 fans attended day's play at SCG. This racial taunting has only maligned the spirits with which both the teams kicked off the series in Adelaide. As of now, CA has confirmed that both the teams will fly up north, but multiple media reports have also claimed that some Indian players 'don't want to be an animal in the zoo.'

Detection of the new variant of Covid-19 in Brisbane has also forced the city into a three-day lockdown and that is expected to put matters in jeopardy.Following the incident, senior players including skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin apprised the match umpires about the issue. Both the cricketers were seen having a lengthy discussion with the match umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson five minutes into close of play. The Indian team even stayed around for a while in the dressing room as India security official briefed the ground security staff. The ball is now in ICC's court and further action will only be initiated by the world cricket body.