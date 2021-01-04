India vs Australia: New Zealand Fan Trolls Australian Duo of Steve Smith and Joe Burns

Such has been the poor form of the Aussie batsmen that one fan who was present for the ongoing Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan also felt it necessary to comment on.

The ongoing four-match Test series between India and Australia has seen a number of excellent performances with the ball but both teams' batsmen - barring the occasional good knock - have yet to turn up to the party. This was especially evident in the second Test at Melbourne, where Australia's lower order put up more of a dogged fight than the top order - a fact that was not lost on anyone. Such has been the poor form of the Aussie batsmen that one fan who was present for the ongoing Test match between New Zealand and Pakistan also felt it necessary to comment on.

The fan held up a banner that said "Cricket bats for sale. Barely used. Call: S. Smith, J Burns @ Cricket Australia". Check it out below:

New Zealand Fan takes a Dig at Steve smith and Joe Burns #NZVPAK pic.twitter.com/qV6jI5vPnM — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) January 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team and support start underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the apparent quarantine breach by five Indian cricketers in Melbourne last week.

The team along with the Australian contingent will fly to Sydney today for the third Test starting January 7. "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said.

The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.

However, the venue for the final Test - Brisbane - has complicated matters further. Queensland has closed its border with New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, but agreed to let the players travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test on Jan. 15, as long as they agree to abide by strict biosecurity protocols.

Five Indian players are under investigation by CA and the BCCI for a potential breach of health protocols after video surfaced of them at a Melbourne restaurant.

The team and BCCI have declined to publicly affirm their support for the Brisbane quarantine plan or comment on the investigation, although the BCCI said in a brief statement on Monday that all players and staff had been cleared of COVID-19.

Australia spin bowler Nathan Lyon called on players from both sides to “stop complaining” about touring in the COVID-19 “bubble”.

“There’s a few people from both squads who have been in a bubble for close to six months now but in my eyes it’s a very small sacrifice,” he told reporters on Monday. “Let’s just suck it up and get on with it.”