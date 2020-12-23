India vs Australia: No Discussions On Replacing Tim Paine with Steve Smith - CA Chairman

Cricket Australia is not actively considering a new captain for the men's cricket team, said the board's chairman Earl Eddings amid speculation that Steve Smith could be re-appointed to the position.

Cricket Australia is not actively considering a new captain for the men's cricket team, said the board's chairman Earl Eddings amid speculation that Steve Smith could be re-appointed to the position. Former batsman Mark Waugh had said before the start of Australia's first Test against India that Smith should be made captain after current skipper Tim Paine retires. However, Eddings stated that they currently have 'great captains' in place and that while there was a succession plan in place, the board have yet to actually sit down and think about a specific candidate to take over the role in the future.

"First of all we've got three great captains in Meg (Lanning), Aaron (Finch) and Tim (Paine). We've got some great young leaders coming through. So it's not just about should Steve take over, it's about what's best overall," Eddings told ESPNcricinfo.

"Steve's a great young man and he was a good captain when he was there. Like any succession there's planning in place. Have we sat down as a board specifically to discuss the next captain? No we haven't."

Smith was removed as captain of the team in all formats of the game in the aftermath of the 2018 ball tampering scandal at Newland, South Africa.

Since then, the 36-year old Paine has overseen victories against Pakistan and New Zealand and also became the first Australian captain since Steve Waugh in 2001 to retain the Ashes when they drew 2-2 against England away from home.

"I think over a period of time we've given a range of people options to be vice-captain, Matthew Wade was already vice-captain, so we're seeing that and it gives us an opportunity to look at the future leaders of Australian cricket," he said.

"We'll be guided by the recommendations of the selection panel, they always come back to our board at the right time with their recommendation, and we'll go through it in detail when they do that."

Meanwhile, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Australia will be without star opener David Warner and pace bowler Sean Abbott for the second Test against India.

Warner had been ruled out of the first Test at Adelaide due to a groin injury suffered during the ODI series and is yet to be declared fully fit. It remains unclear as of now whether he will be available for selection in the third Test.

Abbott, meanwhile, has recovered from a calf injury that he picked up during Australia A's tour match against India but will be unable to join up with the squad due to the cricket board's stringent Covid-19 protocols.