India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni

Dhoni, who had been under fire for his relatively slow knock in the first ODI at Sydney, batted through the innings at the Adelaide Oval to ensure India got to the target of 299 with 4 balls to spare.
“There is no doubt that he (Dhoni) should be a part of the team. Tonight was an MS classic. He takes the game till the end, when only he knows what's going on in his mind, and he backs himself to hit those big shots at the end,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Hats off to Dinesh too, he came in and took the pressure off him."
Kohli’s role in the run-chase was no less important as he scored his 39th ODI century before holing out to Glenn Maxwell off Jhye Richardson.
Kohli, who spent some time in the middle before he started to find the boundary on a regular basis, said he was trying to bide his time in anticipation of the right moment to break the shackles.
“You look for little moments to pump you up, get into the zone, and that's what I was trying to do. I tried to stay as aware as possible in recognising the moment to strike.
“I thought those 2-3 overs were the moment, to bring the gap between runs and balls down. When it comes off it looks good. It was a really tough day. My pants are white with the sweat, the salts coming out.
Kohli was also full of praise for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, citing the moment when he dismissed both Maxwell and Shaun Marsh off consecutive deliveries late in the innings as the moment that pulled things back for the visitors.
"We wanted to try and restrict them in the end. I thought they were going to get away from us when Maxy and Shaun were in. Getting them in two balls was brilliant.
I thought 298 was par on that wicket, with the start they had. Bhuvi was outstanding to pull things back for us.”
Meanwhile Australia skipper Aaron Finch praised the way India went about with things but conceded he would have liked to have Richardson available to bowl in the death overs.
"When you come up like a batting side against India, you know you have to get wickets regularly, and we ran into that man Dhoni as well. Credit to India, they played well. We played well too, it was a good game of cricket.”
“I think it would have been nice to have Jhye bowl right at the end. He's been our best bowler, and we tried to use him earlier to try and take wickets."
He was also full of praise for Marsh, who scored a well-crafted 138 in testing conditions.
“Shaun Marsh's was a hell of an innings. He was pretty cooked by the end of it. To get 138 in brutal conditions this afternoon, with that heat, and for us to get 298, was pleasing, but in the end they managed to get past that.”
The final ODI of the series takes place at Melbourne on Friday (January 18).
First Published: January 15, 2019, 5:36 PM IST