- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
India vs Australia: 'No Excuses, No Answers' - How Australian Media Reacted to India's Historic Win at Brisbane
India became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years when they defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 on Tuesday (January 19).
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 20, 2021, 9:06 AM IST
India became the first team to beat Australia at The Gabba in over 32 years when they defeated the hosts by three wickets in the fourth and final Test and clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1 on Tuesday (January 19). Chasing 328 to win, India achieved the target in 97 overs with Rishabh Pant remaining unbeaten on 89. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara also scored 91 and 56 runs respectively. West Indies were the last one to beat Australia at what is considered a fortress for the Australian team. In all, Australia had won 40 out of the 62 games they played at the venue prior to this match, losing just eight.
The result sent shockwaves through the Australian cricket fraternity, as an Indian side that could at best be described as makeshift inflicted a thumping loss on a full strength Australia.
Coffee and papers. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DNexsWQFOF
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 19, 2021
Good thing I have two coffees. Some terrific writing to get through. pic.twitter.com/ALh7R7NDGg
— Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 19, 2021
Naturally, the win led to some interesting coverage in the Australian media. While many lauded India's win, others also speculated on what it meant for the future of skipper Tim Paine.
Not Just India, the Whole World Will Salute You - Ravi Shastri to Indian Team After Brisbane Test
Newspaper 'The Australian' called India's win at Australia's fortress The Gabba 'a miracle', alluding to the home side's unbeaten record at the venue since 1988.
"A ragged, embattled and depleted group has embarrassed a full strength Australia," read their news report.
Fox Sports Australia referenced the shocking nature of the Test and series win and called the Brisbane Test India's 'greatest Test victory of all time'.
"If you're in a state of shock, don't worry, you're not alone... But India did just win the Border-Gavaskar series in the nation's greatest Test victory of all time," foxsports.com.au said in a write-up.
WATCH - Ravi Shastri Delivers Post-match Dressing Room Speech in Unique Style
"India's ability to bounce back from its most humiliating moment in Test cricket (in Adelaide) to its finest in the space of a month should be celebrated tonight, tomorrow, and for as long as our memories allow us," they added.
Cricket Australia's website cricket.com.au headlined their report with 'Indian summer! Gabba streak ends with classic Test win' and referenced how the home team's famous stranglehold at Brisbane was now breached as India completed one of their most remarkable Test and series victories.
"India's most gruelling overseas Test tour was crowned with perhaps their most famous Test win as they overcame unimaginable odds and a more-fancied opponent in a win for the ages at the Gabba," the article said.
The Daily Telegraph led with the cheeky headline 'Pantsed: India embarrass our cricket stars in incredible victory' and said the loss was one of the most humbling ones in Australian cricket history.
Team India Sit on Top of World Test Championship Points Table After 2-1 Win Against Aussies
It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia were beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988.
The 'Sydney Morning Herald' took potshots at Tim Paine, wondering how wrong the Australian captain was when he "sledged" senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the Sydney Test.
"Paine's Sydney sledge backfired spectacularly on Tuesday as Rishabh Pant channelled Ben Stokes to career India to an incredible three-wicket victory in a classic fourth Test, tearing down the Gabba fortress after 33 years of Australian invincibility," the newspaper said.
"Wow. WOW. For the first time in more than three decades, Australia are beaten at the Gabba," 7Cricket tweeted.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory
"Which means, against ALL odds, India win the series 2-1! Unbelievable scenes."
'Daily Telegraph' was scathing in its attack of the Australian team in a write-up headlined 'No excuses, no answers: Australia's ugly knockout blow'.
"The sobering reality for Australia at the end of an epic Test series is their best squad threw their best punch and they got knocked cold by an Indian team forced to rely on net bowlers."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking