India vs Australia: 'No Pressure on Ajinkya Rahane After Virat Kohli Leaves'

- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: 'No Pressure on Ajinkya Rahane After Virat Kohli Leaves'
Legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar feels Ajinkya Rahane won't be under any pressure to lead Team India in the last three Tests of the upcoming series against Australia once regular skipper Virat Kohli leaves after the Adelaide match. After the culmination of the first Test which will be played under lights at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday, Kohli will return to India to be with his wife Anushka Sharma who is expecting their first child. Rahane, who is the vice-captain, is expected to lead the side in the remaining matches.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 14, 2020, 11:03 AM IST
ALSO READ - Sanjay Manjrekar Recalls How MS Dhoni Backed 'On the Verge of Being Dropped' Virat Kohli
"There is no real pressure on Ajinkya Rahane because both the times that he has led the team, he has won. He led against Australia at Dharamshala and India won. He led against Afghanistan and India won," Gavaskar said while speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan.
"So, as far as his captaincy is concerned, there is going to be no pressure because he knows he is at the moment, only the stand-in captain for the three Test matches," he added.
According to the former India captain, Rahane won't be thinking too much about the captaincy and would focus on his batting and along with Cheteshwar Pujara, would lead the Indian batting against the Aussies.
"...I don't think the fact about being a captain or carrying on as captain is going to be part of his thinking at all," said the 71-year-old.
"He will do the job as honestly as he plays his cricket, which means, as a batsman, he will go out there and try and let Pujara try and grind the opposition in and play few more shots maybe," he added.
Nathan Lyon believes the Australian bowling attack is older, wiser and better than it was two years ago when India won a test series Down Under for the first time.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Confident in My Own Game, Looking Forward to Test Series - Hanuma Vihari
In fact, he thinks there's none better going into a four-test series rematch starting this week with a day-night match in Adelaide.
"In my eyes, we've got the best bowling attack in the world," the veteran Australian off-spinner said Monday. "We know what happened last series against India out here and how well they played.
"As bowlers, we've already spoken about that and we've come up with a few different plans … We're in such a better place compared with two years ago."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking