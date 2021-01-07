CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: 'Not Even Close to 100 Percent Fit' - David Warner's Fitness Under Scanner Again

India vs Australia (TEST)

PLAY IN PROGRESS

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

3rd Test TEST, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 07 January, 2021

Australia

1st INN

59/1

(26.3) RR 2.23

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
India

India

India vs Australia: 'Not Even Close to 100 Percent Fit' - David Warner's Fitness Under Scanner Again

David Warner's fitness became the talking point once again after the opener was visibly uncomfortable during his short stay in Australia's first innings of the third Test against India in Sydney on Thursday.

India vs Australia Live Score, 3rd Test at Sydney, Day 1

Warner, who had missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury, was picked in the XI for the Sydney Test despite him not having recovered completely. The injury showed in his running between the wickets, as he seemed in pain every time he took a run. Perhaps because of the injury, Warner was out to an aggressive shot early in the innings and fell for 5.

'India don't Want to Travel to Brisbane', BCCI Writes to Cricket Australia: Report

Commentator and former batsman Michael Hussey said it's not a great sign that Warner was not even close to 100 percent fit.

“He was running through, he’s certainly labouring a little bit and it’s not the David Warner we are used to seeing. He certainly is not even close to 100 per cent fit. It’s not a great sign,” he said on Fox Cricket.

Mark Waugh meanwhile was not too pleased with his shot selection, especially because of his injury.

“That’s just a loose shot. That’s not a shot you want to be playing in the first 20 minutes of a Test match," he said.

“You’re driving on the up, it’s not there to drive and it’s wide as well and you’re throwing your hands at it.

“Even if his groin was okay, he would have had to take an almighty step to get even close to that delivery.

“Just an impatient shot really and maybe trying to get runs on the board quickly.”

Kerry O’Keefe believed the dismissal might have played a part in the rash stroke.

“He bats with his hands but he always has a look. He didn’t seem to be looking that much today,” O’Keeffe said on Fox Cricket.

“The red flag went up when he took that single, the last 10 metres he really laboured and he’s far less than 100 per cent fit.

“A lot of his utterings going into this Test match was that, ‘I’m going to change the tempo of this innings’ and in trying to do that he’s played an errant shot.”

