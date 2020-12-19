- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended244/10(93.1) RR 2.62
IND
AUS191/10(93.1) RR 2.62
Australia beat India by 8 wickets
India vs Australia: Not Fair to Blame India's Batsmen for the Way They Got Out - Sunil Gavaskar
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar refused to blame the India batsmen for getting all out for 36 saying that Australia's bowling was just too good.
- IANS
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
India were dismissed for 36, their lowest total in Test history. Their previous lowest was 42 at Lord's in England, back in 1974.
India were dismissed for 36, their lowest total in Test history. Their previous lowest was 42 at Lord's in England, back in 1974.
After Massive Collapse, Virat Kohli Says India 'Should Have Showed Little Intent'
"It's not fair to blame the Indian batsmen for the way they got out because it was just simply superb bowling by the Australian bowlers," said Sunil Gavaskar on Channel 7.
The former India captain was part of the India team that was shot out for 42 by England at Lord's over 46 years ago.
List of 10 Lowest Scores Ever in Test Matches; See where India stands
"The lowest ever score since they started playing Test cricket... it is never good to see. But having said that most other teams, if they had been facing that kind of bowling, they would have also got into trouble. Maybe not all out for 36, may be all out for 72, 80, 90. But the way Hazlewood and Cummins bowled and the earlier three-over spell from Mitchell Starc, he asked a lot of questions. So, it is not fair to blame the Indian batsmen... like I said, most other teams would have struggled against that bowling."
Former India pace bowler Zaheer Khan also said that the line and lengths Australians bowled were very difficult for the batsmen to play.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Former England captain Michael Vaughan said his prediction prior to this series that India will be thrashed is coming true. On Saturday he tweeted, "Told ya ... India are going to get hammered in the Test Series ... #AUSvIND #4-0."
Vaughan predicted a 4-0 whitewash.
On December 7, the ex-England captain had tweeted after India clinched the T20I series, "Got my prediction slightly wrong ... India lost the ODI series ... Have won the T20 series which I didn't predict ... But they will lose the Test series."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking