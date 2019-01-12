Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia | Not Pleased With the Way We Played: Kohli

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 12, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
Virat Kohli walks off after being dismissed. (Image: Twitter/ICC)

After the high of winning a first ever Test series in Australia less than a week back, there was disappointment in the Indian camp after they went down by 34 runs in the first ODI at Sydney, with skipper skipper Virat Kohli admitting that the team was “not pleased” with the way they played.

Asked to chase down 289 after Australia won the toss and batted first, India were always behind in the game after they lost their first three wickets for just four runs. Rohit Sharma’s hundred and M S Dhoni’s half century wasn’t enough to stop Australia from taking the series lead.

"We are not pleased with the way we played, " said Kohli in the post-match presentation. "We bowled well as that surface was a 300+ one and we expected them to go hard towards the end, I thought 288 was gettable. Rohit played outstandingly well and Dhoni supported him. We didn't do well with the tempo with the game, they(Dhoni and Rohit) took the game deep. One more partnership would have taken us closer to the target.

"Dhoni's wicket put pressure on Rohit, we have to take it as a day Australia were better than us. We lost early wickets and Australia were professional enough to not allow us to get back into the game. I am not too stressed about the result as we are looking at our combinations for the World Cup. We are looking to play good cricket and improve on our mistakes in the next game."

For Australia, after an underwhelming effort during the Test series, this was a solid all-round effort with three batsmen going past the half-century mark and the bowlers, led by youngster Jhye Richardson producing disciplined efforts.

"I am pleased by performance, we knew Rohit and MS will take it deep but we picked wickets,” said captain Aaron Finch. “We had about par total and Peter (Handscomb) played a little gem of an innings. I feel Jason (Behrendorff) and Jhye (Richardson) bowled extremely well and they have bright future ahead of them, there is always room to improve and I hope we have a good series."

Richardson was named man-of-the-match for his figures of 4/26, including the big scalp of Kohli for just 3.

"Credit to India that they bounced back after losing three quick wickets, I was pleased to get Virat's wicket but more happy with the win,” he said. “We had clear plans which we executed well and were professional. Didn't really feel the need to bowl slower balls initially and then my job was made easier with the softer ball.”
First Published: January 12, 2019, 4:50 PM IST
