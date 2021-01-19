India vs Australia: 'One of My Biggest Days in Life'- Rishabh Pant After Historic Win

India beat Australia by 3 wickets to win the match and series. This is the first time any side has beaten Australia at the Gabba.

India's wicket-keeper Batsman Rishabh Pant etched his name in history books with a solid finish as he scored a masterful 89 off 138 balls and remained unbeaten to lead India to a historic 3 wicket win. Even he knew his innings will be remembered for years to come as it's not everyday that a team beats Australia at the Gabba. Yes no team had beaten the hosts at the Gabba in 31 years! But that record stands shattered thanks to Pant.

Brisbane Test Match Centre: LIVE SCORE | LIVE BLOG

"This one of my biggest days in life. The support the team has given me even when I was not playing has been incredible. It's a dream come true. We've been practicing hard after the first Test. The team management always backs me and tells me you are match-winner and you have to go out there and win and I am happy I did it today. It was a fifth day pitch and the ball was turning," Pant said after hitting India's winning runs.

Impressive Bowling, Australia's Prolonged Second Innings and Rain Might Help India Retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy

In an epic performance by Team India, they beat hosts Australia in the Brisbane Test by four wickets, and pocketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1. This performance has come in the face of adversaries -- after India kept on losing key players throughout the series, that forced them to field a second-rung team. India chased down a mammoth 328 -- and breached Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 years.

With over 324 runs needed at the start of day five -- where a lot of rain was predicted, India could have gone for an easy option of a draw, after they lost opener Rohit Sharma early in the day. But they chose to go for the target, and in style. It all started with Shubman Gill taking the attack to the opposition bowlers, and slammed a 91, while Cheteshwar Pujara kept blocking everything at the other end. In one over of Mitchell Starc, the duo added 20 runs, against the run of play.

Mohammed Siraj Fights Adversity, Hostile Conditions and Inexperience to End As India's Highest Wicket Taker of Series

But just nine runs short of his maiden Test ton, he was caught brilliant by Steve Smith, off Nathan Lyon. Then came skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who showed the intent, right from the word go. He scored a quickfire 24, and the message to the Aussies was clear. One particular moment in the match could be termed as game-changing -- one where Rahane stepped down the track and hit Lyon for a humongous six.

Soon Pujara too reached his fifty and tried to up the ante. But India lost Pujara and Rahane rather quickly that could have sent panic attacks in the Indian dressing-room. But not for Rishabh Pant. The man just played 'coming off age' innings for his 89 not out and took India home. What is interesting is that Pujara, during his 200-ball stay at the crease, copped multiple blows on the head and hand.