India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: 'One of the Greatest Comebacks in the History of World Cricket' - Ravi Shastri
India coach Ravi Shastri called India's eight-wicket win in Melbourne one of the greatest comebacks in the history of the sport, given they were bowled out for 36 just three days prior to the start of the second Test.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 29, 2020, 10:46 AM IST
Ajinkya Rahane Credits Debutants Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj for MCG Win
Addressing the press after the victory, Shastri lauded Rahane, compared his captaincy to Virat Kohli's, and hinted at team combinations for the third Test.
Excerpts:
On the comeback win
This will go down in the annals of Indian and world cricket as one of the greatest comebacks. From being 36 all out to coming back in three days, the boys showed great composure.
India vs Australia: Visitors Seal Eight-wicket Win at Melbourne to Draw Level in Four-match Series
On Rahane the captain
Ajinkya Rahane is a shrewd leader, has a good understanding of the game. He was a calming influence for the debutants and the bowlers.
On Captaincy styles of Kohli and Rahane
Both Kohli and Rahane are good readers of the game. Kohli is passionate and in your face. Ajinkya is calm and composed, that's just their characters. Ajinkya is prepared to sit back in a calm and composed manner. Deep inside, he knows what he wants.
What was the chat in Adelaide after 36 all out?
No chat. And when we came to Melbourne, we just said stand up and fight.
The Turning point?
Ajinkya Rahane's innings was the turning point. The discpline on such a big stage. Captain of the team, bat at No. 4, on probably the toughest day to bat as it was overcast. He batted for 6 hours... unbelievable concentration.
On Rishabh Pant
He was very very good in this game. The discipline he showed, his ability to counter attack... he showed it this game. He might have got only 29 runs, but it was very useful.
Team combination with Rohit Sharma returning?
We'll stick with five bowlers. We'll see how Rohit is physically, he's coming after a long quarantine. We have to check how he feels before we take a call.
On whether India were the better team across two Tests barring the one hour in Adelaide
We were blown away in Adelaide. When you're blown away, you're blown away. Against a team like Australia, you have to be good for 5 days, no point being good for just 1 or 2.
On debutants Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill
That's the brand of cricket we've been playing for 3-4 years. The 2 debutants showed great maturity and discpline. Today Siraj's effort was outstanding. The maturity he showed for someone playing his first Test was outstanding. Shubman Gill today too, they showed great character.
Modern day debutants seem confident. Reason?
It's a lot to do with the IPL. When they rub shoulders with big players, their complex goes away. You can see it on the field.
What this win means after a tough year 2020
It's a great present from the team to millions of supporters to have a very happy new year
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking