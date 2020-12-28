- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: 'Paine Not Out, Rahane Out', Twitter in Shock After Third-umpire Decision
Twitter is in shock after India skipper Ajinkya Rahane was declared out by the third umpire on day three of the 2nd Test against Australia. Rahane was out for 112, when he narrowly failed to complete a run. The incident happened when Ravindra Jadeja, while batting on 49, called for a quick run, and Rahane just managed to get the bat on the line, before Paine dislodged the stumps.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
Twitter is in shock after India skipper Ajinkya Rahane was declared out by the third umpire on day three of the 2nd Test against Australia. Rahane was out for 112, when he narrowly failed to complete a run. The incident happened when Ravindra Jadeja, while batting on 49, called for a quick run, and Rahane just managed to get the bat on the line, before Paine dislodged the stumps. It was obvious that netizens compared Rahane’s run out with that of Paine's, when the latter was clearly out, but was saved by the third upmire.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 3
WATCH THE INCIDENT
"The third umpire has got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line."Simon Taufel explains the difference between Paine being not out on Day 1 and Rahane being out today #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/b8UBQBDLDk— 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 28, 2020
Former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two and said,“The third umpire has got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line.”
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Cheat. Paine doesn’t get pain but rahane gets harsh... Simon toff said bails has to come off from both stumps which was not the case— Ankit (@ankitkshukla) December 28, 2020
If Paine was not out then Rahane was not out— Broncos 2020 #InjuriesSuck (@2020_broncos) December 28, 2020
Imagine logging on to https://t.co/XZfu5eAhdv and trying to make an argument that this isn’t out pic.twitter.com/2zThj7WhkI— Nat Martin (@N_Martin8) December 28, 2020
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Tim Paine Sledges Ravindra Jadeja After Ajinkya Rahane Run-out
Well it was out and so was Paine but unlike paine's review third umpire did not check the frame bails were clipped— Jitendra Singh Negi (@negi_jitendra) December 28, 2020
Starting the day at 279/5 and a lead of 84 runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja looked early on Day 3 - the best batting condition of the Test - to India further in the position of strength, but they only managed to add 15 runs to their overnight partnership of 106 before Rahane was run-out for the first time in his Test career. However, Australia continued to be sloppy in the field and dropped a few chances once again to the India lower-order to add some valuable runs and play out most of the first session.
