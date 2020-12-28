CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: 'Paine Not Out, Rahane Out', Twitter in Shock After Third-umpire Decision

India vs Australia (TEST)

TEA

AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020

Australia

1st INN

195/10

(72.3) RR 2.69

2nd INN

65 /2

(28.0) 2.32

Australia Tim Paine (C) (W)
Australia trail by 66 runs with 8 wickets remaining
India Ajinkya Rahane (C)

India

1st INN

326/10

(115.1) RR 2.83

India vs Australia: 'Paine Not Out, Rahane Out', Twitter in Shock After Third-umpire Decision

Twitter is in shock after India skipper Ajinkya Rahane was declared out by the third umpire on day three of the 2nd Test against Australia. Rahane was out for 112, when he narrowly failed to complete a run. The incident happened when Ravindra Jadeja, while batting on 49, called for a quick run, and Rahane just managed to get the bat on the line, before Paine dislodged the stumps. It was obvious that netizens compared Rahane’s run out with that of Paine's, when the latter was clearly out, but was saved by the third upmire.

WATCH THE INCIDENT

Former ICC elite panel umpire Simon Taufel explained the difference between the two and said,“The third umpire has got a shot here of the separation point and the bat on the line.”

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

Starting the day at 279/5 and a lead of 84 runs, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja looked early on Day 3 - the best batting condition of the Test - to India further in the position of strength, but they only managed to add 15 runs to their overnight partnership of 106 before Rahane was run-out for the first time in his Test career. However, Australia continued to be sloppy in the field and dropped a few chances once again to the India lower-order to add some valuable runs and play out most of the first session.

