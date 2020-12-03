- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedMatch Ended302/5(50.0) RR 6.04
India vs Australia: Pandya-Jadeja Stand Rescues India, T Natarajan Makes Debut & Other Talking Points
Virat Kohli and his men beat Australia in the third and final ODI by 13 runs to avoid a whitewash. Here are some of the talking points of the match.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 3, 2020, 7:44 AM IST
India finally tasted some success Down Under. After a horrid start to the three match series, Virat Kohli and his men beat Australia in the third and final ODI by 13 runs to avoid a whitewash. India had lost the first two ODIs in Sydney to hand Australia a decisive 2-0 lead in the series. Electing to bat, India scored 302 for five with Hardik Pandya (92 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out) rasing an unbeaten 150-run stand for the sixth wicket. In reply, Australia managed 289 in 49.3 overs.
Here are some of the talking points of the match.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Jadeja-Pandya Stand: India were in trouble at one stage. Yes, they were 152/5 by the end of the 32nd over. The par score in Canberra was well over 300 and things were looking gloomy for the men in blue. That's when Hadik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took matters in their own hands. They shared a 150-run stand and helped India go past 300. While Pandya smashed 92, Jadeja was unbeaten on 66 off 50 balls.
Also read: Skipper Virat Kohli Lauds Team For 'Clinical' Performance
Subman Gill's Impressive Cameo: The 21-year old Gill had played just two games for India before he was asked to open in Canberra. Yet he showed a glimpse of his natural talent as he took on the Aussie bowlers with confidence. He punished anything bowled full to him and executed an excellent pull shot during his innings of 33. He was batting with Kohli at the other end and matched the Indian skipper shot-to-shot.
Also read: Alex Carey's Run Out Was The Turning Point, Says Glenn Maxwell
Natarajan Makes India Debut: T Natarajan made his India debut in Canberra. The 29-year-old's journey from a small village in Tamil Nadu to the national cricket team is the kind of thing dreams are made of. Natarajan had already proved his worth in the IPL 2020 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he executed some wonderful yorkers and earned the title of 'yorker king.' He bowled 10 overs and gave away 70 runs but got India the first breakthrough by removing Marnus Labuschagne. His story will doubtless be an inspiration for many in the future.
