India vs Australia: Pat Cummins Flies Back Home for Personal Reasons

Australia Test team captain Pat Cummins has flown back home in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to a serious family health problem, right after his team’s six-wicket defeat in the second Test in Delhi.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Cummins is heading to Sydney for a few days and will rejoin the team for the preparations ahead of the third Test, beginning on March 1 in Indore. The visitors are 2-0 down in the series with two more games to go. Following the 6-wicket win in Delhi on Sunday, India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the third time in a row.

The reports say that Cummins will return for the last two Tests but if required, vice-captain Steve Smith would lead the side. The latter has led the side twice in Cummins’ absence ever since the fast bowler took charge.

Cummins was the sole fast-bowler in the just-concluded 2nd Test against India in Delhi. However, he didn’t bowl in the final innings as India thrashed the visitors by 6 wickets to go 2-0 up in the series.

The Australian side will hope to get the services of Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc who are currently recovering from injuries. After missing out on the Nagpur encounter, Starc joined the team in Delhi but wasn’t named in the playing X for the Delhi game.

At the same time, the focus will also be on the availability of Josh Hazlewood who is yet to play a game. The Australian captain has already intimated that there could be more changes to the squad in the coming days as the visitors look to bounce back into the series.

David Warner’s fitness will also be monitored after he subbed out of the Delhi Test with a concussion and Matthew Renshaw replaced him in the mix. Later, it was found out that he had suffered a hairline fracture in his elbow as he was hit while batting in the first innings.

It has also been earned that spinner Todd Murphy, who made his Test debut in Nagpur, is dealing with some mild side soreness. However, he could bowl close to 25 over in the second Test. Also, leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson is likely to join the squad.

