India vs Australia: 'Pathetic, Shameful' - Former Cricketers Rue 'Massacre' in Australia

- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 1st Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended244/10(93.1) RR 2.62
IND
AUS191/10(93.1) RR 2.62
Australia beat India by 8 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: 'Pathetic, Shameful' - Former Cricketers Rue 'Massacre' in Australia
The Indian press and former players savaged the national cricket team on Saturday after they slumped to their lowest-ever score in a "humiliating" and "jaw-dropping" Test defeat in Australia.
- AFP
- Updated: December 19, 2020, 6:59 PM IST
The Indian press and former players savaged the national cricket team on Saturday after they slumped to their lowest-ever score in a "humiliating" and "jaw-dropping" Test defeat in Australia.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
India were bundled out for 36 in the second innings of the first Test in Adelaide as Australian pacemen Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins put the visitors to the sword.
In cricket-crazy India, The Times of India dubbed the performance and the defeat -- the hosts cruised to an eight-wicket victory on just the third day -- the "massacre in Adelaide".
After Massive Collapse, Virat Kohli Says India 'Should Have Showed Little Intent'
"India did almost everything right on Day 2," the paper said in a lengthy post-mortem. "Day 3 however saw the Aussie fast bowlers especially Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins come out with a vengeance."
The Indian batting performance -- no player got into double figures -- was a "jaw-dropping act of meek surrender," the paper said, calling Hazlewood with his stellar figures of five for eight the "wrecker-in-chief".
Virat Kohli Ends 2020 Without a Century, a First in 12 Years
The Indian Express wondered if the "summer of 36" is "Indian cricket's lowest point", adding tongue-in-cheek that the players had at least "buried the ghost" of 1974, when the previous record low of 42 was set.
Forty-six years ago when India were thrashed by England at Lord's, that innings at least saw one player -- Eknath Solkar making 18 not out -- reach double figures, the paper recalled.
The Republic TV channel on its website called the batting performance "humiliating", with the middle order of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane "badly exposed".
Virat Kohli said he was confident that the team would bounce back, but the talismanic Indian skipper is returning home now to be with his Bollywood star wife for the birth of their first child.
With Kohli absent, and a "question mark" over the fitness of key batsman Rohit Sharma, "Team India have a lot to think about," the Times of India said.
- Gracious Tendulkar -
Former India great Sachin Tendulkar meanwhile was gracious about the defeat, congratulating the Australians.
"With the way India batted & bowled in the 1st innings, they were in the driver's seat, but the Aussies came back really hard this morning," he tweeted.
"That is the beauty of Test cricket. It's NEVER over till it's over. India was outclassed in the 2nd half. Congratulations to Australia!"
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan said though: "Very disappointed with the result. We all expect the Indian team to play better cricket".
Kris Srikkanth, a former India opener, captain and selector, was similarly unforgiving.
"All the hard work done by india in the 1st innings lost by pretty pathetic batting in a span of 20 overs! Congrats @CricketAus," Srikkanth tweeted.
"Time for our boys to dig deep and put a decent total on the board for our bowlers!"
Former India Test player Sanjay Manjrekar said India "clearly needs to improve its defensive skills. Easier said than done in today’s environment."
Parthiv Patel, another former player, called it "India's most shameful performance".
"Players like Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, have all played on the biggest of stages, " Patel told Cricbuzz.
"Even if you are facing Hazlewood, Starc, Cummins, someone could have put their heads down and at least stitched one partnership."
Senior journalist Ayaz Memon saw some positives in India's "superb" bowling performance, warning the Australians to be "beware" in the remaining Tests.
"That said, defeat of this magnitude has thrown team into major turmoil: Kohli unavailable, Shami injured, openers dodgy, Pujara, Rahane, Vehari, Saha unconvincing. Shastri & Co swimming in problems," he said.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking