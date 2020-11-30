CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: 'Penalty of 25 Runs Per Over' - Shane Warne's Radical Suggestion for Over Rate Problems

Shane Warne lashed out at slow over rates in One-Day International cricket in the series between India and Australia, calling for a strict penalty for teams with slow over rates.

Indian players were fined 20 percent of their match fee after the first ODI, which they lost by 66 runs.

"I think we’ve got to be really strict with it. There’s just too much meandering around. I think (a penalty of) 25 runs per over you’re down (on the allocated time),” Warne told Fox Cricket.

"For instance with India bowling first today, if by the allotted time they only bowled 46 overs, that’s how many overs they get to bat. So whatever the target is, you take off those overs.”

Warne said the Indian players were 'fluffing around' between overs even when the batsmen were ready.

"I don’t think it’s so much bowling the overs, it is more or less in between overs fluffing around. The batsmen is just about ready. Why isn’t the bowler back to the top of his mark waiting? The batsman is ready. They’re just fluffing around.

"The real issue is in-between overs, not getting back to your mark quick enough... that shouldn’t be happening."

