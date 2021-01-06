India vs Australia Pink Test: Pat Cummins Opens up on Mother’s Fight with Breast Cancer

Cancer is one of the most dangerous diseases. The entire treatment process is painstaking and time-consuming. To see a loved one go through the whole ordeal could be a very painful experience. Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins recently opened up about his mother’s fight against breast cancer.

Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test

Cummins’ mother Maria was diagnosed with the disease in 2005. Maria underwent six months of radiation therapy and chemotherapy.

Emphasising on how he felt back then, Cummins says it was a terrifying experience. His mom had told him that she would not be her normal self for some time. The speedster was convinced that she would be fine and only after he grew up he realised the seriousness of the disease his mother had defeated.

The comments by Cummins come ahead of the third Test match between India and Australia in Sydney where the money would be raised for the fight against breast cancer.

Also read: Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach

The Test match in Sydney is also known as the Pink Test because of its association with the McGrath foundation. Aussie fast bowling great Glenn McGrath founded the organization in the memory of his wife Jane who died after fighting breast cancer.Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is also supporting the initiative by McGrath against breast cancer. Tendulkar shared a photo with the former pacer and wrote, “Happy to lend my support to @mcgrathfoundation’s noble efforts during the #PinkTest to help patients & their families dealing with breast cancer.”

Tendulkar wished all the best to McGrath, his team and especially the nurses who are the backbone of this initiative.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar)

This year there is a bit of a concern when it comes to raising funds in the SCG as the capacity of the stadium has been reduced to 25 percent only due to the Covid-19 restrictions.The organisers have come up with a provision for fans to book tickets virtually for $20. The names of the buyers of virtual tickets will be written on the seats in bold letters.The Sydney Test will be played between Indian and Australia from January 7. The series is evenly poised at 1-1 and the Sydney encounter promises to be an exciting one.