India vs Australia: Plane Crashes 30km From Indian Cricket Team Hotel in Sydney

Some 30km from Sydney Olympic Park, where the Indian cricket team is in quarantine, local cricketers and football players survived a scare and fled after a light plane crashed

Some 30km from Sydney Olympic Park, where the Indian cricket team is in quarantine, local cricketers and football players survived a scare and fled after a light plane crashed into the sporting field at Cromer Park where they were playing on Saturday.

Cricket and football matches were underway when the plane careened into the field, just missing a sporting shed where about a dozen people were gathered. The players ran helter-skelter on seeing the plane approaching.

"I yelled out to the guys in the shed, I just said run. They started running," Greg Rollins, the senior vice-president of the Cromer Cricket Club was quoted as saying.

Scott Manning, whose father and girlfriend were inside the sporting shed told Nine Network, "I ran screaming and he [the pilot] somehow just got over the top of that shed. That would have taken out, I'm sure, 12 people."

The two occupants of the plane, which reportedly belonged to a flying school and crashed after its engine stalled mid-air, have survived despite the injuries.