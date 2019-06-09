India vs Australia Playing XI Prediction: Both Teams Expected to Remain Unchanged

It will be a clash of in-form teams when India take on Australia at The Oval. It will be India's second game of the tournament and they come on the back of a convincing victory against South Africa.
Australia too have started their campaign in style, with convincing wins over Afghanistan and a gutsy win over West Indies, where they fought hard but eventually crossed the line, thanks to Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile - who contributed well with the bat.
The Oval pitch is expected to be flat and one can expect a run feast, which means both teams are likely to be batting heavy.
So far both sets of batsmen have shown great form and there is no reason to tinker with the playing XIs.
India are likely to play with the same playing XI as the previous game.
Only Aussie batter who might see his place under threat is Usman Khawaja, but the team management is likely to persist with him at number 3. In case he is dropped, Shaun Marsh is likely to be drafted into the playing XI.
India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja/Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
