starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 14:IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sun, 09 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 15:SA VS WI

upcoming
SA SA
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 10 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 16:BAN VS SL

upcoming
BAN BAN
SL SL

Bristol

Tue, 11 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 17:AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Taunton

Wed, 12 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

India vs Australia Playing XI Prediction: Both Teams Expected to Remain Unchanged

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
India vs Australia Playing XI Prediction: Both Teams Expected to Remain Unchanged

It will be a clash of in-form teams when India take on Australia at The Oval. It will be India's second game of the tournament and they come on the back of a convincing victory against South Africa.

Australia too have started their campaign in style, with convincing wins over Afghanistan and a gutsy win over West Indies, where they fought hard but eventually crossed the line, thanks to Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile - who contributed well with the bat.

The Oval pitch is expected to be flat and one can expect a run feast, which means both teams are likely to be batting heavy.

So far both sets of batsmen have shown great form and there is no reason to tinker with the playing XIs.

India are likely to play with the same playing XI as the previous game.

Only Aussie batter who might see his place under threat is Usman Khawaja, but the team management is likely to persist with him at number 3. In case he is dropped, Shaun Marsh is likely to be drafted into the playing XI.

India Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia Predicted Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja/Shaun Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

australiaicc world cup 2019IndiaIndia vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia Playing XIplaying xiworld cup 2019
CricketNext

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 14 ODI | Sun, 09 Jun, 2019

AUS v IND
The Oval

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 15 ODI | Mon, 10 Jun, 2019

WI v SA
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 16 ODI | Tue, 11 Jun, 2019

SL v BAN
Bristol

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 17 ODI | Wed, 12 Jun, 2019

PAK v AUS
Taunton All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T PTS
1
NZ NZ
3 3 0 0 6
2
ENG ENG
3 2 1 0 4
3
AUS AUS
2 2 0 0 4
4
SL SL
3 1 1 0 3
5
PAK PAK
3 1 1 0 3
6
WI WI
2 1 1 0 2
7
IND IND
1 1 0 0 2
8
BAN BAN
3 1 2 0 2
9
SA SA
3 0 3 0 0
10
AFG AFG
3 0 3 0 0

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more