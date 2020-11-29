India vs Australia: Pleased to Wrap Up the Series in Two Games - Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he was pleased with the fact that his side managed to wrap up the three-match ODI series against India in two games itself.

Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he was pleased with the fact that his side managed to wrap up the three-match ODI series against India in two games itself. Riding on a ton from Steve Smith, the Australian cricket team beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI of the series in Sydney on Sunday. Opting to bat first after skipper Aaron Finch won the toss, Australia - spurred on by Smith's second ton in as many matches - set India a target of 390 to win. Despite skipper Virat Kohli's imperious 89 in the second innings it was not enough for the tourists, who were restricted to 338-9.

"It was a perfect performance with the bat. There was no extra talk or game plan. Very pleased to wrap it up in two games and win the series.

"A quicker innings from me would've been better, but it's a bit of a trade-off and I think we set the foundation. Smithy was incredible as usual, and Warner got it off the middle everytime as well.

He was also full of praise for all-rounder Moises Henriques, who was the most economical of the Australian bowlers and finished with figures of 1-34 in 7 overs.

"Moises bowled really well defensively including his cutters, and as Virat said, we got a bit of a blueprint from Hardik (Pandya) by taking the pace off the ball."

Smith, who was named Player of the Match, said afterwards that he backed himself to go hard from the get-go in this innings and that he was finally feeling like he was playing his natural game.

"I felt good from ball one so I got myself in and went hard. It was another great foundation set by Finchy and Davey. That enabled myself and Maxi to go hard at the back end.

"It's just summing up conditions and what's in front you. Against India, you need to score big totals. It was just about taking the game on. Fortunately, it's come off in the last couple of games.

"I tried to whack the ball a bit too hard in the IPL, now I have started to hit the ball with a bit more finesse which is probably working better for me. I'm just playing nice cricketing shots."