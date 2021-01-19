India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India's Historic Win; BCCI Announces 5 Crore Bonus

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India's Historic Win; BCCI Announces 5 Crore Bonus
India beat Australia at the Gabba by 3 wickets to win the 4-match Test series 2-1. This is the first time that a team has beaten Australia in Brisbane in 31 years. This win is certainly historic and no surprises that the social media erupted moments after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 1:42 PM IST
India beat Australia at the Gabba by 3 wickets to win the 4-match Test series 2-1. This is the first time that a team has beaten Australia in Brisbane in 31 years. This win is certainly historic and no surprises that the social media erupted moments after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs. Here is how everyone reacted.
We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021
The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021
The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021
India 🇮🇳 in Australia 2020/21 - India 5, Australia 4, Drawn 1
ODIs(3) : India 1, Australia 2 (LLW)
T20Is(3): India 2, Australia 1 (WWL)
Tests(4): India 2, Australia 1 (LWDW)#INDvsAUS #INDvAUS #AUSvIND #AUSvINDtest #GabbaTest#BorderGavaskarTrophy
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 19, 2021
Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party..— Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021
Good decision. Thanks @BCCI https://t.co/FGvlBCYXOg— Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) January 19, 2021
This will take a while to sink in..by far the Greatest come back in the history of Indn Crkt..@ajinkyarahane88 deserves kudos & lot more..fr keeping remarkable cool..& calculated manoeuvres on the field..@ajinkyarahane88 reminds o #TigerPataudi at his best.!!— Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 19, 2021
Never like comparing but this has got to be India’s greatest overseas series win. This team should be extremely proud of what they have achieved 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#INDvsAUS— Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) January 19, 2021
#AUSvIND #Pujara pic.twitter.com/BpVwHzLLxv— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 19, 2021
This is how everyone reacted.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking