CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India's Historic Win; BCCI Announces 5 Crore Bonus

India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India's Historic Win; BCCI Announces 5 Crore Bonus

India beat Australia at the Gabba by 3 wickets to win the 4-match Test series 2-1. This is the first time that a team has beaten Australia in Brisbane in 31 years. This win is certainly historic and no surprises that the social media erupted moments after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.

India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India's Historic Win; BCCI Announces 5 Crore Bonus

India beat Australia at the Gabba by 3 wickets to win the 4-match Test series 2-1. This is the first time that a team has beaten Australia in Brisbane in 31 years. This win is certainly historic and no surprises that the social media erupted moments after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs. Here is how everyone reacted.

This is how everyone reacted.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches