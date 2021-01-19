India vs Australia: PM Narendra Modi Reacts to India's Historic Win; BCCI Announces 5 Crore Bonus

India beat Australia at the Gabba by 3 wickets to win the 4-match Test series 2-1. This is the first time that a team has beaten Australia in Brisbane in 31 years. This win is certainly historic and no surprises that the social media erupted moments after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

This will take a while to sink in..by far the Greatest come back in the history of Indn Crkt..@ajinkyarahane88 deserves kudos & lot more..fr keeping remarkable cool..& calculated manoeuvres on the field..@ajinkyarahane88 reminds o #TigerPataudi at his best.!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) January 19, 2021

Never like comparing but this has got to be India’s greatest overseas series win. This team should be extremely proud of what they have achieved 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#INDvsAUS — Ajit Agarkar (@imAagarkar) January 19, 2021

