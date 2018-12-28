Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs Australia: POLL | Should India Have Imposed the Follow On in Melbourne?

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 28, 2018, 5:21 PM IST
Picture Credit: Twitter/ICC

India managed to bowl out Australia for 151 in the second session of Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test to hold a 298-run lead. Jasprit Bumrah emerged the standout performer for the visitors, finishing with figures of six for 33 in his spell – his maiden six-wicket haul in Tests.

Despite the massive lead and over seven sessions to go in the Test, Virat Kohli opted against enforcing the follow-on and putting the Australian batsmen under pressure.

Do you think the Indian captain took the right call? Let us know below!

First Published: December 28, 2018, 11:59 AM IST

