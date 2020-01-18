Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rain Stoppage

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

113/5 (43.2)

South Africa trail by 386 runs, MIN. 64.4 Overs Left Today
Live

U-19 CWC, 2020 Match 5, De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley, 18 January, 2020

2ND INN

Australia Under-19

179 (35.4)

Australia Under-19
v/s
West Indies Under-19
West Indies Under-19*

50/1 (10.3)

West Indies Under-19 need 130 runs in 231 balls at 3.37 rpo

India vs Australia Predicted XI, 3rd ODI: KL Rahul Could Open Again

The ploy of the getting Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini into the playing XI for the second ODI, reaped rich dividends for the Indian team against Australia, as that gave a lot more balance to the side. With the decider to be played at Bengaluru on Sunday, India would not want to tinker with the line up.

Cricketnext Staff |January 18, 2020, 5:17 PM IST
KL Rahul (right) and Rohit Sharma during their massive opening stand against Sri Lanka. (Pic: AP)

The ploy of the getting Manish Pandey and Navdeep Saini into the playing XI for the second ODI, reaped rich dividends for the Indian team against Australia, as that gave a lot more balance to the side. With the decider to be played at Bengaluru on Sunday, India would not want to tinker with the line up.

But India could see at least one forced change. With Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan suffering niggles in the Rajkot match, we could see a new opening combination with KL Rahul being promoted to the top once again. As far as the bowling is concerned, it looks sorted.

India predicted Xi: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami

