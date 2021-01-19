CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » India vs Australia: President Ram Nath Kovind Congratulates Team After Historic Triumph

India vs Australia: President Ram Nath Kovind Congratulates Team After Historic Triumph

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement.India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

  • PTI
  • Updated: January 19, 2021, 7:57 PM IST
India vs Australia: President Ram Nath Kovind Congratulates Team After Historic Triumph

President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for scripting a historic triumph in a Test series in Australia, saying the nation is proud of their achievement.India won the fourth and final Test of the series with three wickets, clinching the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1.

"A historic cricketing triumph scripted in Australia! Congratulations to India's talented young cricket team for winning the hard-fought test series. The team showed exceptional skills and resilience. The nation is proud of their achievement," Kovind tweeted.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 3198 118
2 Australia 3028 116
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 South Africa 2499 96
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 6102 117
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 4344 111
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6877 275
2 Australia 6800 272
3 India 10186 268
4 Pakistan 7516 259
5 South Africa 5047 252
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches