India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw Should Open in Tests, Shubman Gill is Option 2 - Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said Prithvi Shaw should open with Mayank Agarwal in the Test series in Australia, while calling for Ajinkya Rahane to bat at No. 4 in Virat Kohli's absence.

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has said Prithvi Shaw should open with Mayank Agarwal in the Test series in Australia, while calling for Ajinkya Rahane to bat at No. 4 in Virat Kohli's absence.

ALSO READ - Nepalese Leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane Tests Positive for COVID-19

Manjrekar, who had earlier criticised KL Rahul's inclusion in the Test squad, has said Shubman Gill should be option No. 2 if Shaw fails.

"Mayank Agarwal walks in as opener in Tests, let’s assume that Rohit is not playing the first two Tests, I would go for Prithvi Shaw as the second opener. Let’s see how it goes and if Shaw shows the poor form as he did in the IPL, then Shubman Gill can be looked at. In Virat’s absence, Ajinkya Rahane should step up and bat at number four. Hanuma Vihari can bat at number five, if Shubman is tried in the middle order, then he should bat at number six,” Manjrekar told ANI.

Manjrekar, who had earlier called for Manish Pandey to play in the ODIs ahead of Hardik Pandya given the latter isn't bowling, has said the Baroda batsman proved him wrong with a quickfire 90 off 76 balls.

ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Virat Kohli Laments Absence of Sixth Bowling Option in Team After Defeat

"Hardik Pandya not bowling and playing as a pure batsman is a bit of a gamble. Let’s hope it works out. Jadeja was to be expected. I just make selections based on principles of having specialists but this is something that is understandable. That said, it’s unfair on Manish Pandey as a pure batsman to miss out to Hardik Pandya,” Manjrekar had said during the pre-match show.

After the match, Manjrekar said:

Superb innings. Loved the control he had over his thoughts through the innings. Let’s see he can maintain this. If he does, that would be fantastic for India.😊👍 https://t.co/IwtBYKVS4L — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 28, 2020

He proved both of us wrong in the first game. Let’s see in the next two. 😊 https://t.co/8grPbaKmSM — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 28, 2020

India lost the first ODI by 66 runs. The second ODI is on Sunday.