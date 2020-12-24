India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw’s Former Coaches Offer Suggestion to Fix his Technical Flaws

The 21-year-old cricketer got out for duck in the first innings of the match and managed to score only four runs in the second. Prior to that, he performed poorly in the practice Tests.

After India opener Prithvi Shaw’s failure in the opening Test match against Australia, his former coaches have offered advice for the youngster. They pointed out the flaws in the young batsman’s technique and suggested ways to fix it. The 21-year-old cricketer got out for duck in the first innings of the match and managed to score only four runs in the second. Prior to that, he performed poorly in the practice Tests. Many have blamed Shaw for the terrible loss India suffered and the chorus to drop him for the remaining Tests has grown louder.

India vs Australia: Brad Hogg Backs Prithvi Shaw, Says India Should Try Him at Number 4 or 5

Shaw’s former coach at the MIG Cricket Academy, Prashant Shetty believes he would bounce back strong and that he only needs to fix the technical deficiency that has crept in his game. “You cannot write him off so soon. He worked hard on his technique during the lockdown,” Shetty was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

India vs Australia: The Egregious Fallacy Behind "What About Him?"

Shaw’s school coach Sharad Rumde pointed out a technical flaw with his bat swing. He said that the face of Shaw’s bat, instead of opening up straight in the direction of the bowler, opens up towards mid-wicket. “There is a gap between his bat and pad, hence he is struggling to play his shots," said Rumde. The 72-year-old veteran coach is of the opinion that Shaw should be dropped from the team for now to allow him to work on his flaws.

India vs Australia 2020: This is What Mohammad Kaif Had Suggested to Prithvi Shaw During IPL Final

Santosh Pingulkar, Shaw's first coach said that the batsman should “curb his aggression and must give himself more time at the crease” and only after getting 25 to 30 runs under the belt, should he go for his attacking game.

Raju Pathak, who coached Shaw at Rizvi Springfield, thinks he should work to improve his mental strength and fitness. He attributed the batsman’s recent poor performances to a mental block and his lack of concentration. He was also worried about the player’s fitness level.

Unlike, Rumde, Pingulkar and Pathak believes Shaw should be given another chance in the upcoming Boxing Day Test.