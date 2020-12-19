India vs Australia: Prithvi Shaw’s Technique Fails to Impress Shane Warne

Warne’s remarks came a day after Shaw failed to score runs for India in the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper walked back from the crease after being dismissed for duck.

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne deemed that India Test opener Prithvi Shaw will struggle with his current batting technique at the international level. The spinner also wasn’t surprised to witness Joe Burns struggle as he was evidently out of form.

Warne’s remarks came a day after Shaw failed to score runs for India in the first Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. India's 2018 U-19 World Cup-winning skipper walked back from the crease after being dismissed for duck. In the first innings, Shaw couldn’t even open his account as he fell prey to Mitchell Starc, who beat the batsman in his defence. The Thane-born got four runs in the second innings before Australia's pacer Pat Cummins took him down, leaving his stumps shattered.

Taking to Twitter, Warne pointed out that Australian frontline batsman Joe Burns should make amends in the forthcoming innings after he got out cheaply in the first. Warne then opined that with the technique Shaw has, he will continue to struggle.

“Other observations. No surprise that Burns struggled yesterday as he looks horribly out of form - fingers crossed he can get some in his second dig. Shaw will struggle at this level with that technique & a good debate with @mikehuss25 re keeping position in a team @FoxCricket!”the veteran leggie wrote on the micro-blogging site.

It was a horrendous outing for Shaw who looked short of confidence and tasted failure twice. In the first innings, India took on the Aussies leading with 53 runs. However, it didn't take too long for the Aussies to clinch the game in their favour. They successfully got the upper hand during the second innings as they restricted the Indian batting line-up to just 36. For India, it was their lowest score in the history of Test Cricket as they collapsed like pins in a never-seen-before debacle. Mohammed Shami’s injury followed by his hurt retirement added insult to injury for Team India. In the second innings, Australian pacers broke the backbone of India’s best with not a single batter able to cross double digits.