India vs Australia | 'Psychological Boost!' - Twitter Celebrates India's Comprehensive Win

India made it two wins in a row at the ICC World Cup 2019 as they beat the defending champions Australia by 37 runs at The Oval.
V imp win for India. Beating Aus always great psychological boost. Also gives prospects of getting into semis big fillip— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 9, 2019
Signed, sealed and delivered. Fabulous game for Team India. The top order laid the foundation and the middle-order delivered the big punches. India’s seamers bowled impressively and the spinners turned the screws #CWC19 #AUSvIND— Hemant (@hemantbuch) June 9, 2019
India are a better team than Australia but Australia made things a lot harder for themselves today by making some notable strategic errors. If they played things differently they could have challenged India, especially after being given the chance to bowl first & chase. #CWC19— Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) June 9, 2019
Top win for India. Batsmen provided a safe total and in intervals, which is important to recognise, the bowling was excellent. This is a powerful performance and reminiscent of the start in 2015.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2019
So pleasing to see the value Rohit is putting on his wicket. No ego. Two back to back quality innings... #CWC19 #IndvAus— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2019
Rohit Sharma went to the pavilion early but still he contributed well to the team. Sending the right man at the right time. What a legend. #IndvAus— Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 9, 2019
Rohit Sharma’s World Cup this. You can sense it with every ball he plays. #INDvAUS #CWC19— Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) June 9, 2019
Don't underestimate the importance of the Dhawan innings. Allowed Rohit and Kohli to ease themselves in and set the scene for Pandya.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 9, 2019
Marcus Stoinis applauding happily thinks Kohli's short. Kohli's applauding the Dhawan 100 knowing he's in.#INDvAUS #CWC19— Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) June 9, 2019
Valuable runs from Dhawan. Now, time to start pressing the accelerator a little bit. #CWC19 #IndvAus— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2019
While Kohli held on till the last over and was well-supported by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni to take India to a 350-plus score.
Guess who has the two best strikes rates this innings.. Diana Eduljee cannot be thanked enough!!— if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) June 9, 2019
Early caution. Then controlled acceleration. India showing there are more than one paths to 350.#INDvAUS #CWC19— Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) June 9, 2019
Azor Ahai. The Number 4 that was promised pic.twitter.com/djG1N2Lf7o— Aarkay (@brakethewind) June 9, 2019
Great all round batting effort by India. @SDhawan25 paced his innings beautifully and all the other batsman complemented him superbly. Backing the bowlers to do the job #IndvAus— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) June 9, 2019
India were flawless in the first half if the match. Superb, controlled aggression that has taken score past 350. Now for bowlers to do their but!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 9, 2019
Ball. Hits bails. Not out. Again.Crazy. #CWC19— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 9, 2019
Toughest job in cricket is the PR person for Zing Bails.— Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) June 9, 2019
https://t.co/IIV7b3nhZR— Vithushan Ehantharajah (@Vitu_E) June 9, 2019
More I see Steve Smith, more impressive he looks— Saurabh (@Boomrah_) June 9, 2019
Steve Smith's last 8 @cricketworldcup innings -56* vs , today73 vs18 vs56* vs105 vs65 vs72 vs95 vs #cwc19 #CmonAussie @stevesmith49 pic.twitter.com/sgtujUSm3L— Nikhil Mane (@nikhiltait) June 9, 2019
Steve Smith LBW Aisa Bhi Hota Hai???Add to that Stoinis dismissed for a duckKumar has turned the game on its head. #IndvAus #CWC19— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 9, 2019
Steve Smith leg before: that's the rarest of rarities— Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) June 9, 2019
1992: Jadeja takes an awesome catch to remove a dangerous Australian batsman.2019: Jadeja takes an awesome catch to remove a dangerous Australian batsman.History just repeats itself.— Karunakaran (@kskarun) June 9, 2019
Jadeja makes presence felt with a stunning catch to remove Maxwell. The end is nigh for the Aussies. Didn't quite manage run momentum purposefully for more than 30 overs, leaving too much to do towards the end. Match not over yet, of course, but from here only a miracle...— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) June 9, 2019
Dhawan gets the MoM for getting injured. Only Jadeja could have taken it.— K Balakumar (@kbalakumar) June 9, 2019
Reminder: India have lost just 2 out of 18 games in three World Cups this decade - a group match vs South Africa in Nagpur and a semi-final vs Australia in Sydney. #CWC19— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 9, 2019
#CCWorldCup2019 #CWC19 #INDvAUSSouth Africa ☑️Australia ☑️India on a roll, so far.— Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) June 9, 2019
Stopped them after 10 straight wins. This is such an important win!— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) June 9, 2019
India vs Australia | 'Psychological Boost!' - Twitter Celebrates India's Comprehensive Win
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
