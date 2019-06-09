starts in
India vs Australia | 'Psychological Boost!' - Twitter Celebrates India's Comprehensive Win

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 11:29 PM IST
India made it two wins in a row at the ICC World Cup 2019 as they beat the defending champions Australia by 37 runs at The Oval.

Batting first, India got off to an excellent start courtesy their openers. While Rohit Sharma only managed to score 57, Shikhar Dhawan went on to register three figures – his third century at The Oval. Virat Kohli then joined Dhawan and looked in good touch.

While Kohli held on till the last over and was well-supported by Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul and MS Dhoni to take India to a 350-plus score.

There was controversy at the start of the run-chase as Jasprit Bumrah managed to beat David Warner and hit the stumps but the bails weren’t dislodged.

Australia started off well but the run out of Aaron Finch gave India a much-needed opening. But Steve Smith held the run-chase together for the defending champions.

But the wicket of Smith changed the complexion of the game. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and eventually, India managed to bowl out Australia for 316.

