India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: WATCH - R Ashwin Dismisses Steve Smith for Duck; His First Since 2016
The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia is a special one, as it the 100th encounter between the two sides. The MCG -- venue for this Test is a hunting ground for Steve Smith, who averages over 100 here. But R Ashwin, who took his wicket in the first Test as well, managed to remove him for a duck here. Interestingly, this was Smith's fifth Test duck and first since 2016.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 26, 2020, 9:19 AM IST
The Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia is a special one, as it the 100th encounter between the two sides. The MCG -- venue for this Test is a hunting ground for Steve Smith, who averages over 100 here. But R Ashwin, who took his wicket in the first Test as well, managed to remove him for a duck here. Interestingly, this was Smith's fifth Test duck and first since 2016. His other Test ducks are -- 2013 against England, 2014 against South Africa, 2014 against Pakistan and 2016 against South Africa once again.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 1
Watch -
This Is The Wicket We Wanted 🔥Big Fish In NetSteve Smith Gone 🔥#AUSvsIND#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gAQ6VcMlSY— Virat Fan Team (@ViratFanTeam1) December 26, 2020
Apart from that, Smith played his first Boxing Day Test at the venue 10 years ago -- during the Ashes. In the match, he scored six and 38.
"I think my Boxing Day record is probably my best in Australia of all the grounds. I like batting at the MCG, those sorts of big occasions," Smith said ahead of the Test. "I like to try and make the most of them and help the team out so there's nothing like the thrill. You get the shivers down your spine when you walk out to bat on Boxing Day, the crowd yelling and it's a dream come true in a way."
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: WATCH - Ravindra Jadeja Takes Excellent Catch Despite Collision with Shubman Gill
Earlier, After losing the toss, India started well with Jasprit Bumrah sending back Joe Burns for a ten-ball duck. However, Matthew Wade at the other end took the aggressive route and targetted a wayward Umesh Yadav, who shared the new ball with Bumrah. Debutant Mohammad Siraj has to wait to get a chance to bowl as Rahane opted for Ashwin as his first change bowler as early as in the 11th over and the off-spinner settled into a fantastic rhythm right from the first over. Rahane's decision reaped dividends early as Wade charged down the track to Ashwin trying to flick one over the infield but a leading-edge had him walking back for 30 off 39 balls. Ravindra Jadeja took a good catch after the other India debutant Shubman Gill collided with the former in an attempt to take the catch, but Jadeja managed to hold on to the ball.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking