India vs Australia: R Ashwin Picks Four as India Gain Upper Hand After Action-Packed Day 2

A total of 211 runs were scored and 15 wickets fell on Day 2 of the Day and Night series opener between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval. By the end of the action-packed day, filled with drama and dropped catches, and one where ball dominated bat, India were 9 for the loss of Prithvi Shaw's wicket with an overall lead of 62 runs. The visitors are in the ascendancy in the Test and will look to bat Australia out of the match when play resumes on Day 3.

Shane Warne Blasts Umpire Bruce Oxenford 'For Getting Decisions Wrong'

India did not have a great start to the day and lost their last 4 wickets adding just 11 to their overnight total - that meant that the second new Pink Ball had lived up to its reputation and wreaked havoc on the Indian batting line-up. The visitors lost their last 6 wickets in just 12.3 overs for 48 runs and were bowled out for 244 in the 94th over - the lack of contribution of their lower-order batting continues to be a big concern for India, especially when they travel overseas. Mitchell Starc lived up to his billing of the best Pink Ball bowler and ended with 4 wickets in the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah gave India the early breakthroughs trapping both the Australian openers - Matthew Wade and Joe Burns - leg before wicket. And then came the defining moment of the match. R Ashwin, after bowling conventional off-spin and getting the ball in to Steven Smith, got one to hold its line getting the outside edge which was lapped up by Rahane at first slip. Australia had lost the wicket of the best Test batsman in the world for just a solitary one and were now in trouble at 45 for 3.

Marnus Labuschagne held up one end while also scoring reasonably quickly and benefited from two dropped catches - one by Bumrah at deep fine-leg and the other a dolly by Shaw at short mid-wicket. Meanwhile R Ashwin was back at his best and saw the back of Travis Head and Cameron Green in quick succession to leave the home team in tatters at 79 for 5.

Tim Paine, the Australian captain, then led Australia's fightback mixing caution with aggression. He batted brilliantly with the lower-order after the dismissal of Labuschagne (for 47) and Pat Cummins in the same over by Umesh Yadav with the team score at 111. Australia added 80 runs for the last three wickets, bulk of which were scored by Paine, who remained unbeaten on a fluent 73 off 99 deliveries. He hit 10 boundaries and showed an urgency which was missing from most of the other batsmen on both sides. The runs added by the Australian lower-order in partnership with their captain could well turn out to be the difference in the match. However, India managed to bowl out Australia for 191 and got a crucial 53 run-lead. R Ashwin was the pick of the Indian bowlers and returned with 4-55 in 18 overs.

They lost the wicket of Shaw, who was dismissed in the same fashion as he has been on many occasions in the last year, leaving a gap between bat and pad which was good enough for Pat Cummins to sneak one through. India ended Day 2 at 9 for 1 with Mayank Agarwal joined by night-watchman, Jasprit Bumrah at the crease. The visitors lead by 62 runs and have the advantage in this fascinating see-saw battle. They would just hope that the dropped catches and the lower-order runs scored by Australia don't come to haunt them later in the Test.