India vs Australia: R Ashwin Reveals Inspiration Behind Defiant Batting at Sydney

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 3rd ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: R Ashwin Reveals Inspiration Behind Defiant Batting at Sydney
India off-spinner R Ashwin, who along with batsman Hanuma Vihari was involved in a remarkable rearguard action that helped India draw the third Test, said he drew inspiration from a similar act of definace from South African Faf du Plessis in the Adelaide Test of 2012.
- IANS
- Updated: January 13, 2021, 10:57 AM IST
India off-spinner R Ashwin, who along with batsman Hanuma Vihari was involved in a remarkable rearguard action that helped India draw the third Test, said he drew inspiration from a similar act of definace from South African Faf du Plessis in the Adelaide Test of 2012. Du Plessis had batted for 376 balls for his unbeaten 110 as South Africa batted for 148 overs while scoring 248 for eight wickets to deny Australia a win. "I just kept telling myself if I can keep dead-batting everything like Faf du Plessis did in Adelaide in 2012, I can give myself a good chance," said Ashwin in an interview to BCCI.tv after the match.
Ashwin added that the result was yet to sink in as both batsmen went numb and blank.
Hanuma Vihari Reveals What Advice 'Elder Brother' Ravichandran Ashwin Gave Him on Final Day of Sydney Test
"Like Ravi [Shastri] bhai would say, the penny hasn't dropped. So, we can't really say how we feel. Entirely, I can't explain how I am feeling but it was really, really special. I think both of us went numb and blank for a while. In fact, we didn't celebrate it at the end because we didn't know what to make of it -- because we were so channelised on facing a particular bowler and keep dropping and keep dropping and dead-batting it," said Ashwin who overcame a tweaked back to play about one-and-a-half sessions for a draw.
Ashwin said facing Lyon was easier as his back was getting stiff while facing the pace bowlers. He also elaborated on why did not go for the shots as it was putting more stress on his body.
"When Nathan Lyon was bowling, the first 3-4 balls I faced, my back [pain] was shooting through my lower back to neck. So, I went and told him [Vihari] that I shouldn't have played that shot over the top. It completely tweaked it out," he said.
Justin Langer Terms Crease Scuffing Allegations Against Steve Smith an 'Absolute Load of Rubbish'
"If I gave it a break and didn't play him for an over, my back was getting stiff again. So I told him [Vihari] that I might as well stay here and play him, because if I don't play, it stiffens up because I have the chest-guard on. In the middle of a Pat Cummins spell, I found myself in the eye of a storm. There was a bit of luck for us. But I think we got through it pretty well," he added.
Ashwin pointed out the good communication he had with Vihari.
"From our side, the communication was very, very good. Not too sure if the runs were important at that time. It was about the batting time. So the communication between us was whenever we got comfortable for a certain bowler in a certain spell, then we wanted to hang on to that side and especially with that hamstring injury and my back also. We didn't want losing our concentration or playing a shot or two here. We really hung in tight. Especially towards the last four-five overs, we knew we were close. It started to slip up a little bit so we wanted to rotate strike and play each other's end. Vihari's effort was outstanding with the way he was able to grind," he said.
'We Love Playing There' - Josh Hazlewood Excited About Returning to The Gabba for Final Test
The 34-year-old off-spinner gave credit to Rishabh Pant for counter-attacking the Aussie bowlers.
"Today morning, the way Rishabh played, it made everyone hopeful of something fantastic that could have been achieved but nevertheless, Rishabh really laid the foundation to be able to see through the last three-three-and-a-half hours," he added.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
