India vs Australia: R Ashwin Spins a Web Around Aussie Batsmen; Hosts 92-5 at Tea

While it was Jasprit Bumrah who pushed the Australian side on the backfoot in the first session on day two of the Adelaide Test, it was off-spinner R Ashwin, who ensured that India consolidates on that position with three wickets, in the second. Ashwin got rid of the best Test batsman in the world -- Steve Smith with a quicker delivery, that gave the team confidence to push the hosts of the backfoot. He pitched the ball on good-length and the ball straightened up after that. Smith in a bid to defend the ball edged it to first slip, Ajinkya Rahane.

After that there was no looking back for the lanky spinner, as he soon got rid of Travis Head and Cameron Green as well. While Head played back one straight to Ashwin, Green was caught brilliantly by skipper Virat Kohli. That meant, Australia ended the session on 92-5, 152 behind India's 244.

The situation could have been much worse for the hosts as Marnus Labchangne got two reprieves during his unbeaten knock of 46. First he was dropped on 12 by Jasprit Bumrah, and then, Prithivi Shaw gave him another life while playing on 21. From there on Labuschagne went on to play some shots, that helped Australia score some valuable runs in the session.

All-in-all, Indian bowlers looked in fine form and didn't give much away. That also reflected in Australia's scoring rate -- 1.92 -- one of their lowest since the turn of the century. Be it Bumrah, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Shami, all maintained pressure on the opposition, who were choked for runs. Boundaries were also hard to come by once again in the second session, where batting probably should have the been the easiest throughout the day.

Earlier, resuming the day at 233/6, Indian lower order couldn't contribute much as overnight batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin (15) and Wriddhiman Saha (9) got back to the dressing room within the first two overs bowled by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc respectively. Umesh Yadav (6) and Mohammad Shami (0) were the last two wickets to fall as Indian innings came to an end after adding just 11 runs to the overnight score. Bumrah remained unbeaten on 4.

Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/53. Cummins scalped three wickets, conceding 48 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon picked one wicket each.