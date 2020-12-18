India vs Australia: R Ashwin Spins a Web Around Aussie Batsmen; Hosts 92-5 at Tea

- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriMatch Ended153/9(20.0) RR 7.65
PAK
NZ156/5(20.0) RR 7.65
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
- 2nd Test - 1 Jan, ThuMatch Ended460/10(114.0) RR 4.04
NZ
WI131/10(114.0) RR 4.04
New Zealand beat West Indies by an innings and 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: R Ashwin Spins a Web Around Aussie Batsmen; Hosts 92-5 at Tea
While it was Jasprit Bumrah who pushed the Australian side on the backfoot in the first session on day two of the Adelaide Test, it was off-spinner R Ashwin, who ensured that India consolidates on that position with three wickets, in the second. Ashwin got rid of the best Test batsman in the world -- Steve Smith with a quicker delivery, that gave the team confidence to push the hosts of the backfoot. He pitched the ball on good-length and the ball straightened up after that. Smith in a bid to defend the ball edged it to first slip, Ajinkya Rahane.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 18, 2020, 2:43 PM IST
ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, 1st Test Day 2
After that there was no looking back for the lanky spinner, as he soon got rid of Travis Head and Cameron Green as well. While Head played back one straight to Ashwin, Green was caught brilliantly by skipper Virat Kohli. That meant, Australia ended the session on 92-5, 152 behind India's 244.
The situation could have been much worse for the hosts as Marnus Labchangne got two reprieves during his unbeaten knock of 46. First he was dropped on 12 by Jasprit Bumrah, and then, Prithivi Shaw gave him another life while playing on 21. From there on Labuschagne went on to play some shots, that helped Australia score some valuable runs in the session.
All-in-all, Indian bowlers looked in fine form and didn't give much away. That also reflected in Australia's scoring rate -- 1.92 -- one of their lowest since the turn of the century. Be it Bumrah, Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Shami, all maintained pressure on the opposition, who were choked for runs. Boundaries were also hard to come by once again in the second session, where batting probably should have the been the easiest throughout the day.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia: Fresh Covid-19 Outbreak in Sydney Has Cricket Australia on High Alert; To Go Ahead with Third Test
Earlier, resuming the day at 233/6, Indian lower order couldn't contribute much as overnight batsmen Ravichandran Ashwin (15) and Wriddhiman Saha (9) got back to the dressing room within the first two overs bowled by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc respectively. Umesh Yadav (6) and Mohammad Shami (0) were the last two wickets to fall as Indian innings came to an end after adding just 11 runs to the overnight score. Bumrah remained unbeaten on 4.
Starc was the pick of the Australian bowlers as he returned with figures of 4/53. Cummins scalped three wickets, conceding 48 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon picked one wicket each.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
