India vs Australia: Rahul Returns, Karthik Dropped from ODI Squad

Loading...
Rishabh Pant returned to the ODI fold in place of Dinesh Karthik to continue the tight fight for the second keeper's slot. Meanwhile, Mayank Markande earned a maiden T20I call up in place of Kuldeep Yadav, who was rested.
One-Day International Squad
OUT (from the 16-man squad in New Zealand): Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj.
IN: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddharth Kaul (first two ODIs, when Bhuvneshwar Kumar rests)
Rahul, who was dropped from the Indian side following the Koffee with Karan controversy, has made it back as the third opener in place of Gill. Rahul struggled for form in the one-day matches for India A against England Lions recently, but has made it back after making 89 and 81 in the two first-class matches.
Pant had missed out on one-day selection for the tours of Australia and New Zealand, but has got another chance to audition for the second wicketkeeper's position. He takes the place of Karthik, who scored 12, 25*, 38* and 0 in the four innings he batted during the tours.
Bumrah, who was rested after the Tests in Australia, makes it back while Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj miss out. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested for the first two ODIs, during which Siddharth Kaul takes his place.
All-rounder Vijay Shankar, who made his ODI debut in Australia, keeps his place while Ravindra Jadeja has been left out.
Twenty20 International Squad
OUT: Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav (rested), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (rested), Khaleel Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj.
IN: KL Rahul, Mayank Markande, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
With Kuldeep Yadav resting, Punjab and Mumbai Indians legspinner Mayank Markande earned a maiden national call up for the two T20Is.
Markande had an impressive IPL season last year and has followed it up with fine performances in the domestic circuit. He picked up eight wickets in three one-dayers against England Lions before picking a match-winning five-wicket haul in the four-day match on the selection day.
Umesh Yadav, who was left out of the T20I sides for the tours of Australia and New Zealand, makes it back.
The first of the two T20Is between India and Australia will be played on February 24 in Visakhapatnam. The first ODI is scheduled for March 2 in Hyderabad.
India’s squad for 1st two ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul.
India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant.
India’s squad for T20I series: Virat (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vice-capt), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Sidharth Kaul, Mayank Markande.
First Published: February 15, 2019, 4:59 PM IST