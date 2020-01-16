Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

161/4 (68.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

MIN. 21.4 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

4th Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st T20I: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

India vs Australia | Rajkot Not Happy Hunting Ground for India

Then a T20 match between the two sides was played at SCA stadium on October 10, 2013, which was won by the hosts by six wickets.

PTI |January 16, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
India vs Australia | Rajkot Not Happy Hunting Ground for India

Hosts India have a dismal ODI record at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium in Khanderi as they have lost on both the previous occasion when they played at the venue.

India first played a ODI at the SCA Stadium on January 11, 2013 against England and lost by nine-runs in a thriller. Then they played their second ODI against South Africa at the same venue on October 18, 2015 and this time they lost by 18 runs.

So, the Virat Kohli-led side, who are 0-1 down in the three-match series, would surely like to change the record to keep themselves afloat in the series.

Meanwhile, Australia is unbeaten in 50-over format when they have played in Rajkot. Australia have played only one ODI against India here and won that game.

The team from Down Under then played a lone T20 at the SCA Stadium where they suffered a drubbing at the hands of the hosts.

Australia first played in Rajkot on October 7, 1986 at the old stadium and Australia had won the match by 7 wickets, chasing a 261-run target, with then skipper Allan Border remaining unbeaten on 91.

Then a T20 match between the two sides was played at SCA stadium on October 10, 2013, which was won by the hosts by six wickets.

 

India vs Australia 2020Rajkot ODIvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more