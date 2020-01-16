Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Rajkot Weather: Haze to Descend During Match But No Chance of Rain

India would be looking to level the three-match series against Australia when they take on the visitors in the second ODI at Rajkot on Friday. The hosts were comprehensively defeated by 10 wickets in Mumbai, and would look to avoid a repeat of the same performance.

Cricketnext Staff |January 16, 2020, 6:04 PM IST
Rajkot Weather: Haze to Descend During Match But No Chance of Rain

India would be looking to level the three-match series against Australia when they take on the visitors in the second ODI at Rajkot on Friday. The hosts were comprehensively defeated by 10 wickets in Mumbai, and would look to avoid a repeat of the same performance.

As far as the weather in Rajkot is concerned, there is very little chance of any rain. According to Accuweather, the weather in Rajkot on Friday is expected to feature sunshine with a bit of cloud cover during the afternoon. As the match progresses, the weather is expected to be hazy. The temperature is expected to float between 25 degrees, the maximum, and 10 degrees minimum.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant was on Wednesday ruled out of India's second ODI as the young wicketkeeper-batsman as he has has not yet recovered from the concussion he suffered at the Wankhede.

Pant's absence could pave the way for the inclusion of Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey, who made optimum use of the opportunity that he got in the third T20 against Sri Lanka in Pune. It would also be interesting to see which among the experienced Kedar Jadhav and rookie Shivam Dube makes the squad.

Captain Virat Kohli would also hope he has more luck with the toss this time around, with India electing to bowl first a strong possibility should the coin turn in his favour.

