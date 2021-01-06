India vs Australia: Ravi Shastri Unveils 'Mumbai Bradman' Sunil Gavaskar's Portrait at Sydney Cricket Ground

The camaraderie between Sunil Gavaskar and India's head coach Ravi Shastri is known to many. Shastri made his ODI debut when Gavaskar was team captain back in 1981.

The camaraderie between Sunil Gavaskar and India's head coach Ravi Shastri is known to many. Shastri made his ODI debut when Gavaskar was team captain back in 1981. Both came from the powerhouse of Indian cricket: Mumbai and were bred in the 'Khadoos' culture. Incidentally Shastri on Wednesday unveiled the portrait of his former captain at the bowrel museum in SCG and called him 'Mumbai Bradman.'

Also read: Rohit Sharma in for Mayank Agarwal; Debut for Navdeep Saini as India Announce Playing XI for SCG Test

"Gavaskar is easily the best opening batsman I have ever seen. I had the privilege to play under him. He was the master tactician, nothing fazed him. 13 hundred against West Indies is a tribute to the way he played the game and in his prime, he was called the Mumbai Bradman when he was getting all those hundreds. For me it's an honour to unveil this," Shastri said in a video posted by BCCI.The coach also launched a new book ''India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia''. The book features some ancient pictures of the game which were found languishing in USA.

#TeamIndia Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc launched 'India's 71-Year Test: The Journey to Triumph in Australia', a new book by @BradmanBowral , at the @scg today. He also unveiled a portrait of the legendary Sunil Gavaskar. pic.twitter.com/EP4UXoqHAq — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Also read: Sydney Baby Store Owner Counters Allegations of Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya's Bio-bubble Breach

"It was an honour because the history of Indian cricket and Australian cricket goes deep. I was fascinated after reading the first four or five chapters of this book," said Shastri."You get goosebumps in the early stages, Lala Amarnath coming here, Vinoo Mankad coming here. Bradman playing against India and India playing against New South Wales, Hazare getting 200, it's fascinating," he added

Meanwhile India take on Australia in the third Test match in Sydney. As expected Rohit Sharma returns to the top of the order for the 3rd Test India vs Australia Test at Sydney starting tomorrow with Mayank Agarwal making way. In place of injured Umesh Yadav, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini will make his Test debut.While Agarwal's axing was more or less certain after the opener failed to register substantial scores in the first two Tests, picking Saini, ahead of Shardul Thakur, who was the frontrunner to replace Umesh in the playing XI comes as a bit of a surprise. Shubman Gill retained his place and will have a new partner in Rohit, who will be playing in whites for the first time since November 2019, having missed the first two Test of the current series owing to a niggle he picked up during the IPL 2020 in UAE held last year.