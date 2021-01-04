- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
India vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin Terms Flight From Melbourne to Sydney 'Turbulent & Scary'
India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to social media to voice his displeasure at the way the toursists travelled from Melbourne to Sydney.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 12:17 PM IST
It's been a tough last few days for members of the Indian cricket team that are currently in Australia for the ongoing four-Test series. Five members of the squad - Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw - were pulled up for allegedly flouting the bio-secure bubble norms when they visited a restaurant and were unmasked. As a result, the players had to undergo a round of testing for coronavirus that all came back negative. Now it turns out the flight that they took from Melbourne to Sydney - the venue for the next one - wasn't exactly a comfortable one.
IND v AUS FULL COVERAGE | IND V AUS FULL SCHEDULE
That is according to Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who took to social media to voice his displeasure at the way the toursist travelled. "Yours Turbulently, Melbourne to Sydney," read a tweet from Ashwin.
Yours Turbulently
Melbourne to Sydney! 🙏🙏 #ouch #scary
— Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) January 4, 2021
Meanwhile, the final Test of the ongoing Test series between India and Australia will take place in Brisbane as originally planned, a BCCI official confirmed.
However, Indian cricketers are currently not keen on travelling to Queensland as they will be subjected to harsher restrictions on their movement that includes a hard quarantine when not in training.
Also Read: How Virat Kohli & Hardik Pandya's Bio-secure Bubble Breach Went Unnoticed
While the players have all been in bio-secure bubbles during the ongoing series, they have been allowed to move around in certain parts of their hotels. This won't be the case at Brisbane as they will have to be confined to their hotel rooms when not at practice.
The Indian cricket team and support start also underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3 and the tests have returned negative results, the BCCI said on Monday, amid media scrutiny stemmed from the apparent quarantine breach by five Indian cricketers in Melbourne last week.
Also Read: David Warner Likely to Play Third Test, James Pattinson Ruled Out Due to Bruised Ribs
The team along with the Australian contingent will fly to Sydney today for the third Test starting January 7. "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for Covid-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results," the BCCI said.
The four-test series between Australia and India is being played amid a backdrop of biosecurity rules, which will get stricter when the squads travel to Sydney on Monday.
