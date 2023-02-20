India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja All Smiles After Winning Player Of The Match Trophy in Delhi Test

Team India steamrolled Australia in the second Test to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Sunday, February 19. Rohit Sharma and Co won the crucial Delhi Test, courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja’s terrific display of spin bowling.

Jadeja was adjudged the Player of the Match for registering his best Test figures, 7 for 42, and his second 10-wicket match haul. Now Jadeja has broken the Internet by tweeting a lovely picture of himself from the post-match ceremony.

In the heartwarming picture, a beaming Jadeja can be seen holding the Player of the Match trophy.

While sharing the picture, Jadeja wrote, “Glad to hold this beauty again.” Jadeja’s tweet has gone viral with over 1.2 million views on the microblogging site.

ALSO READ| Ravindra Jadeja Obliges Friend’s Request, Starts Following Nathan Lyon On Instagram

Fans praised Jadeja for his all-round show in the first two Tests under the tweet.

“Congratulations sir Jadeja. Hope u take double the wickets in the next 2 games. I want to see you lift the Test championship mace this June,” a fan wrote.

Congratulations sir Jadeja 🔥🫡 Hope u take double the wickets in next 2 games. 🇮🇳 I want to see u lift the Test championship mace this june ❤️ — Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN (@rshah2611) February 19, 2023

Another fan replied, “Congratulations Jaddu bhai. For picking 7 wickets again and contributing in India’s win, keep going.”

Follow live - IND vs IRE, Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup: India Look For Big Win Against Ireland

Congratulations jaddu bhai 💐💐💐 for picking 7 wickets again and contributing in India's win , keep going 👍— Tharun sai (@Tharunsai1812) February 19, 2023

Pat Cummins-led Australia had the advantage at the start of Day 3 on Sunday. The visitors were 61 for 1 in just 12 overs. Besides, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne were looking set for a big score.

But the game changed completely on the third morning as Australia lost nine wickets for just 48 runs in 19.1 overs. Australia batters were again found wanting against the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin.

Skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for Jadeja at the post-match ceremony. Rohit lauded the prolific all-rounder for his tremendous mental fortitude.

“Yeah, look, he has been brilliant. Comebacks are not easy, but the confidence that guy has in his ability, that is massive, and you can see it out on the field. There were times when he was put under pressure but there was no sense of panic from him. He just kept relying on what he is best at, and he just kept doing that,” Rohit was quoted as saying after the match.

ALSO READ| ‘Axar Patel isn’t Able to Bowl Since Ravindra Jadeja is at his Very Best’

With this impressive win, India have taken a giant step towards qualification for the final of the second edition of the ICC World Test Championship. India is currently at the second position on the nine-team points table and are the favourites to qualify for the blockbuster final.

Get the latest Cricket News here