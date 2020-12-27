India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Always Had Technique and Batting Ability, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar lauded Ravindra Jadeja's improved batting performances in recent times, saying his batting has 'skyrocketed' since 2015. Jadeja impressed with the bat once again in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne, scoring an unbeaten 40 at stumps on Day 2 that, along with Ajinkya Rahane's ton, put India in a strong position.

Manjrekar, who had in the World Cup 2019 been involved in a controversy having called Jadeja a bits and pieces limited-overs cricketer, said the all-rounder always had the technique and temperament.

"Things changed after 2015 with Ravindra Jadeja -- the batsman. It was also the time when Ashwin was batting before him, Ashwin had four Test hundreds and Jadeja had nothing. Jadeja was competing with Ashwin as the spinner in side. Ashwin's batting dropped, Jadeja's batting sort of skyrocketed. This guy always had a great first-class record and finally when he got his number, he felt 'Wow, let me make most of it'," Manjrekar told Sony Networks.

"The early part he was playing as Test all-rounder of sort, his bowling was fine but his batting for couple of years had become a bit of harakiri. Something changed in the last 4 years. He is getting behind the ball, leaving balls, even today against a quality bowling attack, he did not throw is wicket to avoid the fast bowlers before the second new ball was taken. He hung in there, so temperamentally, the technique has always been there, batting ability has always been there."

Prior to the ODI series in the ongoing tour, Manjrekar had said he rates Jadeja highly in Tests but not in limited-overs cricket.

"My selection and thoughts are based on a principle that I have learned over the years: if you have specialists who can walk-in based on one discipline, you fill your team with those players. I do not have a problem with Jadeja; I have a problem with his kind of cricketers in white-ball cricket," Manjrekar had told The Hindu.

"Even Hardik Pandya will not be in my team. They add illusory value to the team. Of course, I have always rated Jadeja highly in the Test format."