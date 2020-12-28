- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
India vs Australia (TEST)
AUS vs IND Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test TEST, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 December, 2020
India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Has Turned the Corner With His Batting Performances
There is something about Ravindra Jadeja which makes it impossible to keep him out of the contest. After a brilliant catch running backward and a wicket on Day 1, it was time for Jadeja - the batsman to show up on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.
- Nikhil Narain
- Updated: December 28, 2020, 8:08 AM IST
There is something about Ravindra Jadeja which makes it impossible to keep him out of the contest. After a brilliant catch running backward and a wicket on Day 1, it was time for Jadeja - the batsman to show up on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. Batting at number 7, Jadeja paired up with skipper, Ajinkya Rahane and was involved in what could be a potentially match-changing partnership. The duo stitched together an unbeaten 104 run stand for the sixth wicket giving India a significant 82-run lead at close of play on the second day at the MCG. Jadeja was unbeaten on 40 and had kept the great Australian pace attack at bay for 104 deliveries.
It was not a typical aggressive Jadeja innings - the ones he has produced lately in his new role as 'finisher' in limited overs cricket - both for India and for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. The left-hander walked out to bat at a critical stage in the match. At 173 for 5, with the last recognized pair in the middle, there was a danger that India, as they have in the past, could collapse and be bundled out for even below 200. Jadeja was determined to occupy the crease and form a significant partnership with his captain, Rahane who was batting beautifully at the other end. And he did exactly that. He fended away the short pitched stuff, left a number of temptations outside the off stump and did not take any risks. The bowling was good and boundaries were hard to come by on the big MCG outfield so Jadeja pushed the ball in the gaps and ran the ones and twos rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard ticking. He hit just one boundary in his unbeaten 40 - a measure of his determination to not throw away his wicket and bat for the team.
ALSO READ - India vs Australia Live Score, Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Day 3
Unlike some other Indian batsmen, Jadeja stood out as he attached a price to his wicket. He understood the situation and adjusted his game accordingly - a testimony of his experience as well as mental toughness, temperament, courage and the will to fight. He was in control for almost 90% of the deliveries he faced which in testing conditions against a formidable attack was a very commendable effort.
Jadeja's batting, especially in overseas conditions, has improved dramatically since the Oval Test in September, 2018. Batting at number 8, he had top-scored for India with an unbeaten 86 off 156 deliveries batting brilliantly with the lower-order and tail. He then scored a quickfire 81 off 114 deliveries against Australia in the New Year Test at the SCG in 2019 before again combining with the tail and digging India out of a tricky situation against the West Indies at North Sound - Jadeja scored 58 off 112 which pushed India closer to 300 in the first innings. In 11 away innings Jadeja has scored 329 runs at an average of 47 since September, 2018. Contrast this to his numbers outside India before - 374 runs in 17 innings at an average of just 24.93 with two fifties - and it almost seems there is a new avatar of Jadeja with the bat in the last couple of years.
Even, overall, his average has more than doubled in the last two years. From 29.17 in 36 Tests, it has soared to 59.41 in this time-frame. Jadeja has aggregated 713 runs in 14 Tests (19 innings) including recording his maiden Test hundred - against the West Indies in Rajkot in 2018 - during this period.
Jadeja's exploits with the bat are not restricted to the longer format of the game only. He flourished in his new role as finisher for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 and ended with the third-highest strike rate in the tournament. He has produced two gems with the bat batting lower in the order for India in ODIs too - Jadeja hammered 77 off just 59 deliveries almost taking India to a win against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final in Manchester. He smashed a match-changing 66 off just 50 balls against Australia in the third ODI at Canberra.
Jadeja has scored 1311 runs in 56 international matches (45 innings) at an average of 48.55 including one hundred and 9 fifties across the three formats since September, 2018. Add his bowling and fielding and there you have a world-class all-rounder at the peak of his prowess.
