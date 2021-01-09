CRICKETNEXT

India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Series with Thumb Injury

In a major setback, India's spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series against Australia after he was hit on his left thumb while batting.

In a major setback, India's spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out for the remainder of the Test series against Australia after he was hit on his left thumb while batting. The Mitchell Starc delivery extracted sharp bounce from the pitch and took off as Jadeja failed to gauge the extra pace. He alongside Rishabh Pant were taken for CT scans. While Pant is said to be okay, Jadeja's situation turned grim with the news of he being ruled out.

"Ravindra Jadeja has suffered a dislocation and fracture on his left thumb. It will be very difficult for him to wear those gloves and bat," a senior BCCI source told news agency PTI."In any case, he will be out of action for at least two to three weeks which rules him out of the final Test. Pant will be able to bat as his injury isn't that serious."

Earlier in the day, Australia took control of the third Test match in Sydney, India lost their last 6 wickets for 49 runs - the only saving grace was Jadeja's unbeaten 28 off 37 deliveries. There were two more run-outs in the innings with R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah carelessly throwing their wickets away. The visitors were bowled out for 244 in the 101st over - they played 5 overs less than Australia but ended 94 runs short of their first innings' total! India's slow scoring rate and the run-outs was their nemesis in the first innings. Pat Cummins was the standout bowler for Australia. Not only did he take 4 wickets but also conceded just 29 runs off his 21.4 overs! These included 10 maidens.

Australia lost the wickets of debutant, Will Pucovski and David Warner within the first 10 overs of their second innings but Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith did not get bogged down, showed positive intent and a willingness to score quickly helping Australia to a dominating position by the end of play on Day 3. The home team were 103 for 2 in just 29 overs with Labuschagne unbeaten on 47 off 69 deliveries including 6 boundaries and Smith undefeated on 29 off 63 deliveries. Australia lead India by 197 runs and barring a total collapse on Day 4 or a miraculous performance by the Indian batting line-up sans Virat Kohli, have the third Test all wrapped up, done and dusted!

