India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja Undergoes Thumb Surgery in Sydney, Tweets Picture After Procedure

So India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja underwent surgery in Sydney on Tuesday, after he had suffered a fracture and dislocation on his left thumb. The 32-year-old, who has had a major impact on this Test series, is out of for four-five weeks and will miss the last Test at Brisbane. Before he got injured, while batting, he had some match-winning contributions in the Melbourne Test, where India won comprehensively, by eight wickets.

So India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja underwent surgery in Sydney on Tuesday, after he had suffered a fracture and dislocation on his left thumb. The 32-year-old, who has had a major impact on this Test series, is out of for four-five weeks and will miss the last Test at Brisbane. Before he got injured, while batting, he had some match-winning contributions in the Melbourne Test, where India won comprehensively, by eight wickets.

After the surgery, he tweeted a picture of the same. “Out of action for a while. surgery completed. But will soon return with a bang," he wrote.

Out of action for a https://t.co/ouz0ilet9j completed. But will soon return with a bang!💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/Uh3zQk7Srn — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 12, 2021

Meanwhile, in what could be the biggest blow for India ahead of the 4th Test at Brisbane, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the fourth Test against Australia due to abdominal strain as per BCCI sources, reports PTI. "Jasprit Bumrah suffered an abdominal strain while fielding in Sydney. He is going to sit out of the Brisbane Test but is expected to be available against England," a BCCI source told PTI.

It has been learnt that Bumrah's scan reports showed a strain and the Indian team management does not want him to aggravate the injury, keeping in mind the upcoming four-Test series against England, further adds the PTI report.

Bumrah was seen during days three and four of the SCG Test chatting with the team physio pointing at the abdomen area during Australia's second innings. The news comes a day after Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 4th Test with a fractured thumb and Hanuma Vihari suffering a torn hamstring, it is unlikely, he will be part of the playing XI at Brisbane.