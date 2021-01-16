India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Always Tries to Smash me, So Looking Forward to Bowl to Him - Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said he is looking to exploit the crack outside the off-stump during the ongoing fourth and final Test at the Gabba. The ongoing Test is his 100th and Lyon is looking to get his 400th Test wicket in the series. The Rohit Sharma wicket just prior to tea was his 397th.

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has said he is looking to exploit the crack outside the off-stump during the ongoing fourth and final Test at the Gabba. The ongoing Test is his 100th and Lyon is looking to get his 400th Test wicket in the series. The Rohit Sharma wicket just prior to tea was his 397th.

"It was like a Day 3 wicket yesterday, and there's a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that. My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully I can get something out of that," said Lyon after the end of the second day's play. He added that he tried to bowl his best ball to Rohit.

Lyon said that he is looking forward to resuming battle with Rishabh Pant who took him on in the third Test while also surviving a few chances. "Rishabh always tries to smash me so I'm looking forward to bowl to him, it's always a great battle with him," said Lyon.

Lyon, whose parents are at the Gabba watching him play his 100th Test, said bubble restrictions haven't allowed them to meet each other. "It would've been nice to go out for dinner with everyone, including my parents but there are bubble restrictions," said Lyon.

Meanwhile, India's tour of Australia has been marred by a number of injuries to key players and the curse continued on the first day of the fourth and final Test at The Gabba in Brisbane when pacer Navdeep Saini had to walk off the field in obvious discomfort. He was unable to bowl for the remainder of the day and in what will be concerning news for India, he didn't take to the field at all on Day 2 as India looked to wrap up the first innings with a bowling attack that featured three debutants and two-Test old Mohammed Siraj leading the pace attack.