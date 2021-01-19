India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record of Fastest 1000 Runs by Indian Keeper

Left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant on Tuesday became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket. Pant achieved the feat when he edged one to boundary off the bowling of right-arm pacer Pat Cummins in the post-Lunch session on the last day of the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar series against Australia at The Gabba.

The 23-year-old has taken 27 innings to reach the 1000-run landmark. Before him, former India skipper MS Dhoni held the record as he had reached the 1000-run mark in 32 Test innings.

Pant has also represented India in 16 ODIs and 28 T20Is in which he has scored 374 and 210 runs respectively.

The fourth Test, meanwhile, was nicely poised at Tea break as India reached 183/3, needing 145 runs to win the match. Australia, on the other hand, need seven wickets to win the match and win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which they had lost in 2018-19.

Australia had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India for their lowest Test total of 36. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side then registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in a draw in Sydney.

Earlier, batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara on Tuesday continued to bat like his usual self, despite coping numerous blows on his hands and helmet, as he helped India reach 183/3 at Tea on the last day of the fourth and final Test against Australia at The Gabba.

At the end of the second session in which 100 runs were scored in 25 overs, the match was nicely placed as India need 145 more to register what would be an incredible win while the hosts need seven wickets to seal the four-match series.