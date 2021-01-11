India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Creates This Unique Record in Sydney Test

Rishabh Pant seems to be on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing tour as he notched another feat after scoring a match-saving 97 runs on the final day of the third Test.

Team India managed to draw the third Test match against hosts Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground after a gritting display. Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant seems to be on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing tour as he notched another feat after scoring a match-saving 97 runs on the final day of the third Test.

Pant became the youngest wicketkeeper to score 50 plus in the fourth innings of a Test in Australia on the final day of the third Test. In the process, he overtook former Australian wicketkeeper Ian Healy who was 24 years, 216 days when he achieved this record. Pant is currently aged 23 days and 95 days.Pant, who suffered an elbow injury during the first innings, was promoted in the batting order by the team management. He came in ahead of Hanuma Vihari and Cheteshwar Pujara which worked in the team’s favour. The 23-year-old came in after skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply for four from 18 balls on the last day of the match.

Even though he was a bit nervous in the initial part of his innings, Pant soon got in his groove to take an aggressive route taking on the might of the bowling attack of the hosts. He reached his half-century in no time, however, the wicketkeeper-batsman got out three runs away from a memorable hundred. Pant got caught by Pat Cummins off Nathan Lyon’s bowling before scoring 97 runs from 118 balls. His innings was peppered with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Both Pant and Pujara managed to survive the first session as the game went into a break with seven wickets remaining. Both batsmen extended their fourth-wicket partnership to stitch a splendid 104 run stand. Australia had set a target of 407 for India to chase and win.

Pant and Pujara’s partnership not only helped the team but at one point looked set for an improbable win. As soon the duo got out, Hanuma Vihari and R. Ashwin held the fort for more than hours to register a memorable draw.