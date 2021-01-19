India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Has Silenced His Critics Forever, Says Coach Tarak Sinha

- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 4th Test - 15 - 19 Jan, 2021Match Ended369/10(115.2) RR 3.2294/10(75.5) RR 3.88
AUS
IND336/10(111.4) RR 3.01329/7(97.0) RR 3.39
India beat Australia by 3 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Has Silenced His Critics Forever, Says Coach Tarak Sinha
Pant, 89 not out off 138 balls, took on the fearsome Australian attack head on with an innings of utmost maturity to power India to a three-wicket win on a challenging fifth-day track.
- PTI
- Updated: January 19, 2021, 5:22 PM IST
Rishabh Pant's coach Tarak Sinha on Tuesday said his ward has silenced his critics forever by playing the innings of his life during India's successful run chase to win the series-clinching fourth Test against Australia in Brisbane. Pant, 89 not out off 138 balls, took on the fearsome Australian attack head on with an innings of utmost maturity to power India to a three-wicket win on a challenging fifth day track.
IN PICS - Rishabh Pant Takes India Home in Fortress Gabba
"He (Pant) has now silenced his critics forever with this innings. It's about having full faith in a player after giving him a chance," Sinha told PTI. "I'm sure his wicket-keeping will improve. Once you are assured of your place in the team, and everyone says you are good, everything else starts falling in place. It's about gaining confidence." Often criticised for poor shot selection and sloppy wicket-keeping, Pant went out of favour in both the limited over formats and was not included in the first Test in Adelaide before being included in the playing XI in the remaining three matches. Sinha said Pant had a point to prove that he belongs to top-flight cricket.
Rishabh Pant Breaks MS Dhoni's Record of Fastest 1000 Runs by Indian Keeper
"There was only one person to help him -- only Pant himself. It's his quality to stand up and take on the challenge. Credit only belongs to him. "It's very difficult to motivate yourself when there are criticisms all around you. Personally, it's a great feeling. He not only did it for himself but made the country proud," Sinha said.
From Adelaide's 36 All Out to Brisbane 329/7 - Why This is India's Greatest Test Series Win
Pant got out for 97 through a rush of blood on the fifth day of the drawn Sydney Test but on Tuesday, he stayed till the end to anchor India's run chase at the Gabba. The diminutive 23-year-old remained expressionless after the historic win and the coach said many things contributed to this.
Skipper Ajinkya Rahane Surprises Nathan Lyon With Special Gift After Victory
"There were a lot of things behind his expression-less emotion. He was going through the lowest phase of his career having lost the place from all the three formats in 2020. "First it was his favourite T20 format, then from the ODIs and his place was not guaranteed in the Tests. In such a situation, you are desperate to do well and cement your place." Reflecting on Pant's matured innings at the Gabba, Sinha said: "He was more calculated this time and was thoughtful in his innings. He started slowly, then accelerated his innings beautifully. He capitalised on the loose balls and took the match head-on.
It was all About Intent, Says Rahane After India's Historic Gabba win
"From my point of view, his presence was intimidating to the Aussies that he can win the match for India from any situation. He showed that exactly, at any point he could turn around the match." Sinha said he spoke to Pant after the Sydney Test where he missed a century by just three runs. "He was very disappointed. He told me that 'I cannot leave a loose delivery' but I told him sometimes to do well you have to leave out a loose delivery. Today I'm really happy that he stayed till the end.
Brave Team India Ride on Rishabh Pant's 89 to Take Border-Gavaskar Series 2-1
"I just kept telling him that you belong to the Test-match level. Take every Test match like a new one. You have played just 16 Tests, out of which missed three centuries otherwise you would have had five centuries. Maybe he gained confidence from all this."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking