India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Second ODI, To Undergo Concussion Rehab at NCA

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who did not take to the field in the second innings of the first ODI at Mumbai due to a concussion he suffered in the first innings will not take part in the second ODI at Rajkot which will be played on Friday, January 17.

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 8:06 PM IST
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Second ODI, To Undergo Concussion Rehab at NCA

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who did not take to the field in the second innings of the first ODI at Mumbai due to a concussion he suffered in the first innings will not take part in the second ODI at Rajkot which will be played on Friday, January 17.

While Pant has been discharged from the hospital after a specialist doctor monitored him overnight, he will continue to undergo rehabilitation for concussion at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. His availability in the final ODI will depend on how well he responds to the rehab.

In Pant's absence behind the stumps, it was KL Rahul who took over keeping duties, but dropped a catch that would have dismissed David Warner. With no backup keeper in India's squad, it will be interesting to see how the team tackles this fresh problem that it is now posed with. A BCCI source had earlier told PTI, "Rishabh Pant will not be travelling to Rajkot today with other members. He will join the team later. Normally 24 hours is the time to keep someone who has suffered concussion under observation."

The 22-year-old stumper was struck on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer in the 44th over of India's innings in the first ODI. He made 28 off 33 balls, before being caught by Ashton Turner off the bowling of Cummins.

India face a massive test in Rajkot to stay alive in the series, after Australia stormed to a comfortable 10-wicket victory at the Wankhede Stadium.

australia vs india 2020concussionIndia vs Australia 2020Pantpant concussionRishabh Pant

