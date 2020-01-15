India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Ruled Out of Second ODI, To Undergo Concussion Rehab at NCA
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who did not take to the field in the second innings of the first ODI at Mumbai due to a concussion he suffered in the first innings will not take part in the second ODI at Rajkot which will be played on Friday, January 17.
