India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Sings 'Spiderman Spiderman' Behind the Stumps; Video Goes Viral

India vs Australia (TEST)

India's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is an interesting character to have in the dressing room. Not only does he amaze his fans with his batting skills, sometimes he can be a class apart when it comes to sledging. On day 4 of the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia, the wicket-keeper let loose a nice little song: "Spiderman Spiderman, tune churaya dil ka chen" even as Australia captain Tim Paine was batting.

Rishab pant singing from behind the stumps "Spiderman Spiderman Tune churaya mera dil ka chain What a entertainer he is @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/mnKpVSKstT — AVinash_RAo (@Avinash21181121) January 18, 2021

#GoodBadRidiculous Good: the ball that got Smith’s wicket. Bad: Warner’s review. Ridiculous: Rishabh Pant’s entertainment behind the stumps, singing the SpiderMan song. How good is he? Should start a stand up comedy gig. ‍♂️ — Akshay Rajhans (@rajhans) January 18, 2021

Although the reason for his excitement can't be understood but one can go back to the rivalry he shared with Aussie captain Tim Paine when he toured the country a couple of years back. It was Paine he started the whole affair sledging Pant from behind the wicket, the 21-year-old had hit back at him as well on the very next day in Sydney. This is how the social media reacted when they got hold of the video clip which is going viral.