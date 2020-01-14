Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Under Observation After Suffering Concussion, KL Rahul Keeping Wickets

Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has not taken to the field in the second innings during the ongoing ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, after he was diagnosed to have suffered a concussion while batting.

Cricketnext Staff |January 14, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
"Rishabh Pant has got a concussion after being hit on his helmet while batting. KL Rahul is keeping wickets in his absence. Pant is under observation at the moment," the BCCI said in a brief statement.

Pant made 28 off 33 balls during India''s 255 all out after being sent in to bat by Australia.

Manish Pandey has come in as a replacement on the field for Pant.

An update on Pant is expected after the match.

(With PTI Inputs)

