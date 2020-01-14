India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Under Observation After Suffering Concussion, KL Rahul Keeping Wickets
Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has not taken to the field in the second innings during the ongoing ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, after he was diagnosed to have suffered a concussion while batting.
India vs Australia: Rishabh Pant Under Observation After Suffering Concussion, KL Rahul Keeping Wickets
Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has not taken to the field in the second innings during the ongoing ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, after he was diagnosed to have suffered a concussion while batting.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Wed, 15 Jan, 2020
IRE v WIGrenada NCS
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Fri, 17 Jan, 2020
AUS v INDRajkot SCAG All Fixtures
Team Rankings